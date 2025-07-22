HP Envy Desktop With An RTX 4060 Is $350 Off And More Gaming PC Deals





We typically like to roll our own desktop PCs around these parts, but we'll concede that there can be arguments made in favor of going the prebuilt the route, especially with how unstable graphics card pricing is these days. If you're looking to go that route, good news -- we found a handful of desktop gaming PC deals that are worthy of consideration.





HP Envy desktop pictured above, which is on sale for One of them is thepictured above, which is on sale for $1,079.99 at Best Buy (save $350) . Note that it does not come with a monitor as shown in the top photo (or a desk, for that matter), though it does include a fairly basic mouse and keyboard as part of the package.





This is Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day', and while not the cheapest model to flex a GeForce RTX 4060 , it sports one of the better selections of hardware for the money. In addition to the GeForce RTX 4060, it comes kitted with an Intel Core 7 14700F processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 33MB of L3 cache, 28MB of L2 cache) based on Raptor Lake, 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and a 1TB solid state drive (SSD).





Other amenities include Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a single USB 3.0 Type-C port, and four USB 2.0 ports. None of this screams cutting edge, obviously, but it's a nice setup for a little over a grand.













Alienware Aurora desktop that is on sale for $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $300). It costs $420 more than the HP Omen above, which enables you to blaze up into Blackwell territory. Specifically, it sports a Looking for something with a bit more firepower? Then check out thisthat is on sale for. It costs $420 more than the HP Omen above, which enables you to blaze up into Blackwell territory. Specifically, it sports a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card.





That's a nice upgrade over the GeForce RTX 4060 (non-Ti), though note that this is the 8GB VRAM model and not the 16GB version. Bummer, though not necessarily a deal killer, especially if you plan to take advantage of DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation.





Other specs include an Intel Core Ultra 265F processor (20C/20T, up to 5.3GHz, 30MB of L3 cache, 36MB of L2 cache) based on Arrow Lake, 32GB of DDR5-5200 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.





It's just a better system from top to bottom, including the connectivity options -- you get Wi-Fi 7 for wireless chores, as well as more and faster USB ports (1x USB4, 2x USB 3.2 Type-C, five USB 3.2 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0).





