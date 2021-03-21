HP EliteDesk 805 G8 Desktop PC Leaks With 8-Core 4.4GHz Zen 3 Ryzen APU





The neat thing about benchmarking databases is not just the wealth of comparison data—they also serve as unofficial tipsters of upcoming products. And so it goes at UserBenchmark. A recent listing points to an HP EliteDesk 805 G8 mini desktop PC that has not yet been released, with an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G APU inside.





AMD's Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G does not officially exist yet. Just last week, AMD formally introduced its mobile Ryzen Pro 5000 series processors for business-class laptops, but the lineup so far consists of just three SKUs: Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U, Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U, and Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U. AMD has not yet ported Zen 3 over to its desktop APU lineup.





That day is presumably fast approaching, and it looks like HP is ready with at least one system leveraging the upcoming APUs (and likely more). Case in point...





The EliteDesk 805 G8 listing at UserBenchmark shows is powered by an engineering sample processor with OPN code 100-000000263-50_Y. Looking at past leaks, the Ryzen 3 5300G has been attached to OPN code 000000262-30_Y and the Ryzen 7 5700G has been linked to OPN code 100-000000263-30_Y. Hence there is a strong possibility that 100-000000263-50_Y is for a Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G.





This makes further sense, given that the EliteDesk 805 G6 family is built around AMD's Renoir APUs , including the Ryzen 7 4750G that sits at the top of the current desktop APU stack. It's a not stretch that the G8 series will be bumped up to AMD's latest generation Zen 3 APUs, when they officially arrive.





As far as specifications go, the listing identifies the APU as an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.7GHz base clock and 4.4GHz boost clock. The Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G is also an 8-core/16-thread APU, but with a slower 3.6GHz base clock and the same boost clock. It also has 8MB of L3 cache, which will likely get bumped up on the Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G.





Being an engineering sample, the final specs could change. Regardless, the expansion of Zen 3 into desktop APU territory is intriguing, and could pave the way for lower cost machines that pack a punch. And of course they can still be paired with discrete graphics, for users who need a bit more GPU muscle.





For business users, the Pro models will bring about useful management features and multi-layered security at both the hardware and software level.

