HP CES 2023 Highlights: Dragonfly Laptops, Elite x360, All-In-Ones And 45" Curved Monitor Beauty

CES 2023 continues at a fevered pace, and today HP is unveiling a sizable collection of laptops, monitors, and PCs, alongside announcements from HyperX, which HP acquired in 2021. This year at CES, HP is offering a lineup of new products that are likely compelling for those engaged in hybrid and remote work, particularly freelancers.





HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook 14 (left) and Dragonfly Pro 14 (right)







For those preferring Windows over



HP has yet to release pricing information, simply stating that it expects the laptops to be available for purchase some time this spring. To this end, HP is launching an all new line of laptops that boast all-day battery life under the “Dragonfly Pro” name. The first of these new Dragonfly Pro laptops is a 14” Chromebook bearing a power-efficient 12th Gen Intel i5-1235U CPU. Unsurprisingly, HP has chosen integrated graphics to further the power-efficiency and has paired the CPU with a 51.3Wh battery that receives charge from a fast-charging 96W USB-C power adapter. The Chromebook will also come with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 2560x1600 multitouch IPS display.For those preferring Windows over ChromeOS , HP has announced the Dragonfly Pro 14, which looks very similar to the Chromebook, but features an AMD Ryzen 7736u CPU. Integrated graphics will drive a 14” 1920x1200 multitouch IPS display, translating to a bump down in display resolution compared to the Chromebook. Unfortunately, the lower display resolution may be necessary to keep the battery life up given Windows’ more resource-intensive nature. HP has also beefed up the battery in the case of the Windows machine, equipping it with a 64.6Wh battery, while sticking with a fast-charing 96W USB-C power adapter. Buyers will be able to choose between 16GB and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, as well as a 512GB or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.HP has yet to release pricing information, simply stating that it expects the laptops to be available for purchase some time this spring.





HP Elite x360 1040 G10 (left) and Dragonfly G4 (right)







Rather than emphasizing the Dragonfly G4’s hardware details, HP instead highlights a selection of software features baked into the laptop. HP’s multi-camera software makes it possible for the laptop to support dual video streams and camera switching, which the software can do automatically by tracking each user’s face to determine which camera the user is facing. Additionally, HP Keystone Correction automatically flattens and sharpens text captured on camera to make whiteboards and physical documents more legible. HP also aims to improve battery life by intelligently adapting to usage patterns, optimizing thermal performance, and automatically putting the laptop in hibernation mode at the end of the work day.



These same features will come packed into the new HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 as well. Both laptops are largely identical, excepting the ability of the Elite x360 to fold over into tablet mode with the help of two flexible hinges. Many different hardware configurations will be available, with all of them powered by Intel 13th Gen U and P-series processors. Buyers will be able to option them out with up to 2TB of storage and up to 64GB of memory in the form of dual channel DDR5 SO-DIMMs. The available 14” display options will include multiple FHD IPS panels and a 120Hz display.



All we know about pricing and availability for these laptops so far is that HP expects them to be available this spring. HP’s announcement included one more Dragonfly, specifically the Dragonfly G4. The company is lighter on the hardware details here, simply indicating that cutomers will be able to choose from a selection of Intel 13th Gen Core Series processors paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and a M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with up to 2TB of storage. There will be multiple 13.5” display options as well, including a 3000x2000 OLED panel.Rather than emphasizing the Dragonfly G4’s hardware details, HP instead highlights a selection of software features baked into the laptop. HP’s multi-camera software makes it possible for the laptop to support dual video streams and camera switching, which the software can do automatically by tracking each user’s face to determine which camera the user is facing. Additionally, HP Keystone Correction automatically flattens and sharpens text captured on camera to make whiteboards and physical documents more legible. HP also aims to improve battery life by intelligently adapting to usage patterns, optimizing thermal performance, and automatically putting the laptop in hibernation mode at the end of the work day.These same features will come packed into the new HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 as well. Both laptops are largely identical, excepting the ability of the Elite x360 to fold over into tablet mode with the help of two flexible hinges. Many different hardware configurations will be available, with all of them powered by Intel 13th Gen U and P-series processors. Buyers will be able to option them out with up to 2TB of storage and up to 64GB of memory in the form of dual channel DDR5 SO-DIMMs. The available 14” display options will include multiple FHD IPS panels and a 120Hz display.All we know about pricing and availability for these laptops so far is that HP expects them to be available this spring.





HP 14 Inch Eco Edition Laptop PC (left) and 15.6 Inch Laptop PC (right)





For its last set of laptops announced today, HP has focused on sustainability, making use of ocean-bound plastics, post-consumer recycled plastics, and recycled metals in the construction of its 14 Inch and 15 Inch Laptop PCs. The company will also offer a special Eco Edition of the 14” laptop, up to 25% of which will be made with post-consumer recycled plastics, according to HP. The company also states that this special edition will “feature packaging that is 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable.”



As for hardware specifications, the Eco Edition will ship with a range of Intel 13th Gen U and P-series processors, while the regular 14” and 15.6” laptops will feature a wider range of both Intel processors and AMD 7000 series processors. Though, unfortunately for those wanting AMD graphics the 2560x1400 IPS display available on the 14” laptops will be restricted to Intel-based models. However, there doesn’t appear to be much variation in the available options between the AMD and Intel-based models or the regular laptops and the Eco Edition beyond the CPU and display options. The memory and storage options max out at 16GB and 1TB, respectively, regardless of model.



This time, HP has provided some more concrete pricing information, stating that the HP 14 and 15.6 Inch Laptop PCS bearing AMD processors should be available some time this month beginning at $419.99 and $499.99. HP doesn’t list prices for the Intel-based models, instead projecting them to be available later this spring with pricing to come. Finally, the Eco Edition is slated to be available this summer for an unspecified price.





HP 27 inch All-in-One Desktop PC







The spec sheets show that these all-in-one PCs will be available buyers’ choice of



HP hasn’t announced pricing for these all-in-one desktop PCs, but they should be available some time this spring. Moving on from laptops, HP’s sustainability efforts continue to a line of all-in-one desktop PCs. The company’s new 23.8” and 27” PCs are coated with a speckled finish containing recycled coffee grounds. HP also claims that “More than 40% of this all-in-one’s enclosure contains post-consumer recycled plastics, 75% recycled aluminum is used on the arm stand, and 100% reclaimed polyester is used on the stand base.”The spec sheets show that these all-in-one PCs will be available buyers’ choice of AMD 7000 series processors or Intel 13th Gen and N-series processors. Dedicated graphics won’t be an option, but buyers will be able to equip their PCs with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM and a M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with up to 1TB of storage. Both touch and non-touch capable 1920x1080 IPS displays will be available, and 1080p or 720p cameras will sit atop these panels.HP hasn’t announced pricing for these all-in-one desktop PCs, but they should be available some time this spring.





HP E45c G5 DQHD Curved Monitor (left) and E32k G5 4K USB-C Monitor (right) (click to enlarge)



Lastly, HP has announced a long list of E-Series G5 and M-series IPS monitors of all different sizes. The E-series G5 lineup ranges in size from 21.5” to 44.5” corner-to-corner, while display resolution rangers from 1920x1080 to 4K. The crown jewel of the E-Series G5 line is the E45c G5 curved monitor, which features a 45” super ultrawide dual QHD display that can do the work of two 24” QHD (2560x1440) displays.



Meanwhile, both M-Series monitors feature 1920x1080 panels with max refresh rates of 75Hz. According to HP, these monitors are intended to improve ergonomics by including a comfort setup guide designed to help buyers position the monitors for better posture and viewing angles.



Pricing-wise, the E-Series G5 lineup is set to start at $219, while the M-Series lineup will start at $209. HP indicates that E-Series G5 monitors should be available for purchase some time in January, but those interested in buying M-Series monitors will have to wait until the spring.

