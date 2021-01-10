HP Launches Elite DragonFly 2-in-1s With Tiger Lake, Elite Folio Debuts With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2





Hewlett-Packard is kicking off CES 2021 with a slew of new products that fall under its "Elite" brand, and they're all quite impressive. We've got everything from convertibles, to Windows 10 on Arm devices to even wireless earbuds, so sit back and smell what HP is cooking for this year.

Elite Dragonfly G2 and Elite Dragonfly Max

The Elite Dragonfly G2 is aimed at the business market, and serves as a high-end 2-in-1 Windows 10 convertible. Instead of the older Intel Whiskey Lake processors that we saw in the previous generation, the new G2 offering is rocking 11th generation Tiger Lake Core processors (U-Series Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7). That also means that beefed up 12th generation Iris Xe graphics are along for the ride. You'll also find up to 32GB of LPDDR4 memory and support for up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSDs.

Elite DragonFly G2

You'll have your choice of two 13.3-inch Full HD panels or a 13.3-inch 4K HDR400 panel. On the connectivity front, you'll find Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, along with optional 4G LTE (Intel XMM 7360) or 5G cellular connectivity (Qualcomm Snapdragon X55). All this tech goodness is housed with a CNC magnesium case that weighs just 2.2 pounds.

The Elite DragonFly Max is only available with Tiger Lake U-Series Core i5 and Core i7 processors, and maxes out at 32GB LPDDR4 memory with up to a 2TB SSD. You'll only find one display option, however, and that's a 13.3-inch Full HD panel with HP Sure View Reflect technology and a 1,000 nits brightness rating. Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 are onboard and there's optional support for 4G LTE cellular connectivity.

Elite DragonFly Max

Whereas the G2 only has a 720p webcam, the Max ups the ante with a 5MP webcam (perfect for COVID-19 induced meetings) and includes four wide-range microphones with AI optimization.

Hewlett-Packard says that both the Elite DragonFly G2 and Elite DragonFly Max will be available later this month, but pricing has not yet been revealed.

EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and EliteBook x360 1040 G8

Other new additions include the EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and x360 1040 G8. Both are 2-in-1 convertible designs with small footprints running 11th generation Tiger Lake processors (up to a U-Series Core i7). Up to 32GB LPDDR4x-4266 memory is supported as well as up to a 2TB SSD. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, along with optional 4G LTE and 5G connectivity options are also available. The primary difference between the two is that the 1030 8G features a 13.3-inch panel, while the 1040 8G features a slightly larger 14-inch panel. Both are available in Full HD or 4K resolution panel options.

EliteBook x360 1040 G8

Both the EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and EliteBook x360 1040 G8 will be available this month, and pricing will be revealed later.

Elite Folio

One rather interesting new member of the family is the Elite Folio, which leverages Qualcomm's relatively new Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform (Gen 2). This Arm-based machine features a design that can convert from a laptop to a tablet to anything in between to suit your needs from typing, to scribbling (with the included Elite Slim Active Pen), to watching movies.





The powerful Snapdragon 8cx SoC runs at up to 3.15GHz and will power through your applications with relative ease (64-bit emulation support is currently undergoing Insider testing) and the 2.85-pound fanless machine can last up to 24.5 hours per charge.

The Elite Folio features 16GB of LPDDR4x memory onboard and a 512GB NVMe SSD running Windows 10 Pro. There's a slightly peculiar 13.5-inch (3:2) WUXGA display (1920x1280) that's covered by Gorilla Glass 5, and you'll find two USB-C ports for wired connectivity and charging. As for wireless connectivity, standard equipment includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, and a Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Elite Folio

Unfortunately, just like every other product we've mentioned tonight, the Elite Folio doesn't yet have a price, but will be launching next month.

Elite Wireless Earbuds

Finally, also fitting into the Elite brand is HP's new Elite Wireless Earbuds. The company calls them the "world's most advanced earbuds for collaboration" and they include personalized audio tuning and adjustable noise cancellation.





The Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds use Microsoft Swift Pair technology and are supported on Android, iOS, and Windows 10 platforms. Included is a charging case that is topped off using a USB-C cable, and can support three full recharges when on-the-go. The HP Elite Wireless Earbuds will launch in April at a currently undisclosed price.



