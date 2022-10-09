How To Unlock Two Hidden iPhone Features That Make Typing And Navigating A Breeze
The recent iOS 16 update to Apple's iPhone gave users a few new features to play around with, but there are a few older tricks you may not be familiar with. Two hidden features that you may not know about include a secret track pad, and an easy way to select multiple files at one time on your iPhone.
Apple's latest iOS update brought new features, such as the ability to edit or completely delete errant iMessages. But hidden features have been a part of iOS updates for some time. While users may find a few here and there while playing around with their iPhone, they may miss a few along the way. Here are two features that you may not have known existed, and may make your typing and navigation a bit easier.
The first involves a nifty little trick that enables someone to select multiple files at once. The feature is called the "Two-Finger Pan Gesture," and has been around since iOS 13. In order to use the feature, follow these steps:
1) Open an app that has drag to select enabled. This includes apps such as your default Mail, Notes, Contacts, and Files.
2) Once you have opened the desired app, tap and hold with two fingers in order to enable the selection mode. At this point, you can either choose to drag your fingers across the screen to select other nearby items, or simply lift your fingers and select all the files you wish to highlight.
3) If you choose to use the drag function and choose too many, you can simply swipe back over the items you didn't want.
The next feature is one that can make editing text a lot easier on your iPhone. The feature acts as a mouse pad once you unlock it, and allows you to move a cursor around your text in order to place it where you want it. This can be very handy when you have a large amount of text and need to edit a particular portion. To unlock this feature you will need to do the following:
1) Anywhere you have a typed a block of text, simply bring up your keyboard and then press and hold the space bar until the keyboard goes blank. You should feel the haptic feedback and see the cursor for a moment on your screen.
2) Now, with your finger still pressing down, begin moving your finger around the keyboard. You should see the cursor reappear as you do so.
3) Once you have navigated the cursor to the desired location within the text, simply lift your finger off the screen. You should now be able to make any edits you want. If you need to edit multiple things, you can press the space bar again and repeat the process.
Do you have a favorite little known feature that you like to use on your smartphone? Let us know what it is in the comments.