CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, February 28, 2020, 03:25 PM EDT

How To Play Microsoft Edge’s Secret Surfing Game For Totally Tubular SkiFree Nostalgia

surf edge
Nearly 30 years ago, Microsoft first introduced us to an addictive little game called SkiFree. Available in the Microsoft Entertainment Pack 3 for Windows 3.x, the game had you skiing down a mountain jumping ramps, avoiding downed skiers, steering around (or jumping over) natural obstacles, and trying to avoid a seemingly unstoppable yeti.

Microsoft is allowing a new generation to enjoy some of that same downward-scrolling gameplay with a new surfing game. But to play this new title, you’ll need to first install the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser.  One further stipulation is that the game is not available with the stable build of the browser; you have to install the experimental Canary branch.

Once those prerequisites are out of the way, you’ll want to open the latest Canary release for Edge, and type edge://surf/ into the address bar. You’ll then be presented with a character selection screen where you’ll be able to decide pick your surfer and get down to business.

surf edge tweet

Like SkiFree that came three decades earlier, you can use the arrow keys on your keyboard to navigate down the screen while obstacles, other surfers, buoys, and ramps are placed within your path. And like the hungry yeti that appeared in SkiFree, the new surfing game has a Kraken that will come after you. There are three game modes included at present: Let’s Surf (continuous play, rack up the highest score possible), Time Trial (that one needs no explanation), and Zig-Zig (you’ll have to traverse through a series of gates).

In addition to keyboard controls, you can also use a mouse touchpad, or even an Xbox One controller. However, we SkiFree fanatics will probably do just fine with the keyboard controls.

This little Easter Egg might not be a AAA gaming title with ray-traced graphics, but it’s an addictive time waster that may prompt someone who otherwise wouldn’t be interested trying out the new Microsoft Edge browser. In that case, we’d consider it “Mission Accomplished” for Microsoft.



Tags:  Microsoft, Chromium, Canary, (nasdaq:msft), microsoft edge
Via:  William Devereux via Twitter
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms