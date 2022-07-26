How To Make Your Xbox Series X Or S Gaming Console Boot Faster





The time it takes your Xbox Series X/S console is about to get a bit faster. Microsoft was able to cut seconds off the boot sequence by creating a shorter bootup animation.





Gamers can be some of the most impatient people on the planet. If a new console or gaming PC takes more than a few seconds longer than normal, cries of "Come on!" can be heard echoing through the neighborhood. So, when that time can be shortened by a mere five seconds, the angels in gamer heaven begin rejoicing.





Xbox players that are part of Microsoft's Insider program noticed a faster bootup time recently. The faster load up times were later confirmed on Twitter by director of Xbox integrated marketing, Josh Munsee. Munsee stated, "Can confirm - worked with @harrisonhoffman and @jakerose27 to create a shorter boot up animation."





The overall boot up time was reduced by five seconds, which can feel like an eternity for someone waiting to play the latest title on Xbox Game Pass. According to Josh Rosenberg, senior product manager lead at Xbox, the faster time has also been noticed on the Xbox One. However, if you are wanting to gain the advantage of the faster boot up time, there are a couple of requirements.





First, for now you will need to be an Xbox Insider. Next, you will need to choose the console's Energy Save mode. The Energy Save mode will completely shut down the console, allowing for a slightly lower power bill each month. Those who choose Standby Mode, which keeps the console in a low-power state, will not see the quicker load time.





This should be advantageous for all gamers, as record heat waves have tormented countries around the world and added to energy costs. As the cost of energy continues rise, even in cooler times, being able to save even a small amount of one's hard earned cash is welcomed.





Which power mode do you currently use with your Xbox console? Have you already been using the Energy Mode, or were you taking advantage of the faster boot up times with Standby Mode? If the latter, will you be switching once the option is made available to all? Let us know in the comments.