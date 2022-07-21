How To Enable Discord Voice Chat On Your Xbox Series X And S Console
Xbox and Discord have come together to make communicating with your teammates across various platforms much easier. Discord Voice Chat is making its way to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, rolling out to Xbox Insiders first, with everyone else to follow soon.
Being able to communicate with a group of friends in game can be crucial for winning matches. Sony added the ability to integrate Discord with the PlayStation back at the beginning of this year. As more games are capable of cross-platform play, it has made communication between those platforms a bit cumbersome at times. While PC players have easy access to services like Discord, Xbox players often have to use their mobile device or their PC in order to maintain communications with their teammates across different gaming devices. Well, the days of wondering how you are going to get everyone on your team on the same chat service are about over.
Xbox and Microsoft announced yesterday that it would be pushing out an update that would allow players using an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One to use Discord Voice from their console. The new feature will allow Xbox players to see who is in the call and speaking, as well as adjust the sound, and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat.
If you are an Xbox Insider, the update should be available now. You will need to go to "Parties & chats" and click "Try Discord Voice on Xbox." You will then be given the option to set up a two-way link between your Discord and console. If you have already linked your two accounts, you will be required to link them once again. In order to link your Discord account, you will need to be at least 13 years old. You can check out other requirements and such in the Discord Xbox Connection article.
After you have linked the two services, you can then begin using Discord as your means of communication. You will simply jump into a channel you want to talk in using Discord as you normally would. If you are on the Discord mobile app, you will see the option to "Join on Xbox." If you go this route, you will need the Xbox app in order to transfer your voice chat from your Discord account to your Xbox. If already installed, the Xbox app will launch and allow you to connect the Discord Voice chat to your console.
Xbox says that it intends on rolling out the new feature to more people in the coming weeks. If you are not already an Insider, and would like to participate in getting features like this before others, you can do so by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub on your Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, or PC today.
Top Image Credit: Microsoft/Xbox/Discord