How To Claim This Tasty Amazon Prime GrubHub+ Perk Worth $120
The recent pandemic had a lot of people turning to food delivery services so they could continue enjoying food from their favorite eateries. While the food may have been yummy to the tummy, the delivery fees were not so pleasant to the wallet. Some have continued using the food delivery services, and continue to feel the indigestion deep in the pits of their bank accounts. But now Amazon and GrubHub have come to relieve some of that discomfort with a free year of GrubHub+.
More than half (53%) of people over 18 and nearly two-thirds (64%) of millennials say that takeout and food delivery is "essential" to the way they live, according to GrubHub. However, only one-third (38%) of Americans state using third-party delivery companies at least part of the time. It is those people who have stayed away from the delivery services, probably due to the added cost, that the two companies are looking to entice with the free year offering.
"Both GrubHub and Amazon have transformed people's lives by providing them with unprecedented choice and convenience," remarked Ariella Kurshan, Senior Vice President of Growth, GrubHub. "With the new GrubHub and Amazon offering, Prime members now can enjoy free delivery from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country, when they sign up for a year of free GrubHub+."
The offer is good for both new and existing members, too. Just sign in and sign up and claim the offer. Do be warned, if you decide to end your Prime subscription, you will also lose the GrubHub+ benefits. If you are already a GrubHub+ member, don't worry, you can take advantage of the offer as well. It will simply be applied once your current subscription has ended. Also note that it auto-renews at $9.99 per month at the end of the free year, so set yourself a reminder if you're not planning to stay longer.
"Being able to give Prime members one year of GrubHub+ and no deliver fees from restaurants is our way of saying 'thank you'," stated Jamil Ghani, Vice President, Amazon Prime. "The value of a Prime membership continues to grow with this offer, and this year is shaping up to be a great time to enjoy the convenience, savings, fun - and deliciousness - that membership provides."
If you are wanting to take advantage of the GrubHub+ offer, you can do so by going to Amazon's website. While you are there you can sign up for the offer, and read more about it.
