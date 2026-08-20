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HoverAir Versa Flies Past $230K Funding Goal While Dodging FCC Drone Ban

by Aaron LeongThursday, August 20, 2026, 10:17 AM EDT
Hoverair Versa in flight
Hoverair Versa in flight - Image: HoverAir
Chinese quadcopter maker HoverAir (part of Zero Zero Robotics) might have managed to bypass the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) new restrictions on foreign-made drones, launching the HoverAir Versa as a DJI Pocket-like camera with optional wings and propellers.


On the surface, the $450 device is packaged as a standalone, handheld 3-axis gimbal vlogging camera that directly competes with similar steadycams from DJI and Insta360. However, the unit turns into an autonomous selfie drone when snapped into an optional Flight Kit propeller chassis ($630). In this configuration, the Versa is a doppelganger of its older sibling, the X1 Pro series.

Is it a camera or drone?
Is it a camera or drone? - Image: HoverAir

Because the detachable Flight Kit houses only motors and blades, relying on pogo pins for power and telemetry from the primary camera, the Versa contains no RF transmitters of its own. Consequently, the flight attachment requires no independent FCC ID or regulatory equipment listing, allowing the core camera module to clear FCC regulations, for now anyway. Of note, HoverAir's recent Aqua waterproof floating quad was blocked from shipping to American backers after failing to clear post-2025 mandates.

The Versa is primarily autonomous, using various flight presets to execute video capture
The Versa is primarily autonomous, using various flight presets to execute video capture - Image: HoverAir

It's quite obvious that the Versa is tailored toward content creators. Camera-wise, there's a Type 1/1.3 image sensor that can shoot at 4K60, 12-megapixel still photos, and HDR clips, alongside built-in AI tracking and 3D Gaussian Splatting capabilities to render interactive 3D spatial models. When fully assembled with its flight frame, the entire apparatus weighs just 230 grams, which keeps well under the FAA's 250 g threshold, freeing recreational pilots from mandatory pilot registration or built-in Remote ID mandates, though commercial operators will still require an FAA-approved add-on transmitter.

Two color options for the Versa
Two color options for the Versa - Image: HoverAir

The market response to the novel hybrid camera has been quite strong, too. The Versa surged past $230,000 in funding within its first few hours of the launch of its Indiegogo campaign. Early backer packages range from the standalone camera tier ($450) up to bundled FlyMore ($630) and Creator combos ($800) that include the modular propeller chassis, extra batteries, and protective gear, with initial shipments slated for October 2026.

Of course, the FCC retains the authority to retroactively revoke device authorizations, but for now HoverAir’s modular workaround sets a precedent as foreign (primarily Chinese) manufacturers try to navigate stricter U.S. regulations. 
Tags:  drone, quadcopter, action-camera, hoverair
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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