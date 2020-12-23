HotHardware And EVGA 'Capture The Holidays' Giveaway - Round 1 Winners!
Just in time for the holidays, we’re back with another HOT giveaway, courtesy of our friends at EVGA! Up for grabs this time around are six (6) of EVGA's new XR1 USB 3.0 Capture Devices, which are the first to be certified for OBS (Open Broadcaster). Whether you want to capture a feed from your PC, console, or camera, the EVGA XR1 has you covered, with and easy to use control dial, dedicated audio inputs, 1080p60fps capture, 4K60 pass-through, and an advanced 1440p@120Hz pass through mode.
All you have to do to earn entry points and win one of these cool devices is like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered.
We will be giving away two (2) EVGA XR1 devices per week, to two (2) winners -- one (1) device each -- and the giveaway will run through Wednesday, January 6, 2021. We are one week in and have just picked the first two winners...
reach out to us via email with your contact / shipping info and we'll get the prizes shipped out and on their way!
A special thanks to EVGA for sponsoring this giveaway and hooking up some lucky, HotHardware readers with some great new gear. Check back next week to see if you're one of the next two winners!
** Please note, this giveaway is for all individuals over the age of 18, globally. The winner will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **