by Brandon HillFriday, February 21, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT

Hot Wheels' $400 R/C Tesla Cybertruck Is The Everyman's EV With A Hilarious Easter Egg

tesla cybertruck mattel 3
The Tesla Cybertruck is the most "Bro" electric vehicle that we've seen so far, and it's got the specs to back it up. The vehicle will come with up to three electric motors, travel up to 500 miles per charge, and will accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

But for those that don't want to cough up the $39,990 price of entry for the base model -- or simply want to have a scale model to go along with their life-sized purchase -- Mattel has teamed up with Tesla to release a 1:10 scale R/C Hot Wheels version of the Cybertruck. 

tesla cybertruck mattel 2

The Hot Wheels Cybertruck is a dead ringer for its full-size counterpart down to its angular shape, ginormous wheels/tires, and all-wheel drive. Mattel says that the drive system can operate in either Chill or Sport modes, but there's no indication as to what the difference is between the two. The toymaker also claims that that the R/C truck can top out at "scale speeds" of up 250mph. Like the real-life Cybertruck, the smaller counterpart is powered by a lithium-ion battery. However, this one is positively dainty in comparison, coming in at a smartphone-esque 3300 mAh.

In a nice touch, Mattel provides a cracked window sticker that you can add to pay homage to the on-stage gaffe that occurred at the Cybertruck's unveiling. One of the presenters threw a steel ball at the supposedly “strengthened glass” and it proceeded to crack (much to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s embarrassment). According to Musk, the window was weakened by the sledgehammer door-strike demo that occurred prior to the steel ball toss.

The R/C Hot Wheels Tesla Cybertruck is priced at a steep $400, and is available for preorder now. Unfortunately, it won't actually ship until December 15th - hopefully it will arrive in time for Christmas.

For those on a tighter budget, Mattel also has a 1:64 Hot Wheels Cybertruck priced at a low $20. The vehicle is just 3 inches in length and can be raced on Hot Wheels tracks. Recharging is accomplished by plugging the truck into its controller. Like its 1:10 scale counterpart, the 1:64 version will ship on December 15th, 2020.



Tags:  Tesla, Elon Musk, (NASDAQ:TSLA), mattel, hot wheels, cybertruck
Via:  Mattel
