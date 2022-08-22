Bulk Up On These Hot SSD Storage Deals Up To 35 Percent Off While They Last
Tired of scrambling to delete files so you can load that 84 GB Call of Duty update? Is your “homework” folder growing a bit too expansive? It is time to give your storage a boost, and nothing makes that easier than one of these hot discounts.
First up, let’s check out the deals SK hynix is serving this week. Today, the SK hynix Platinum P41 NVMe drives (pictured up top) are available on Amazon for 20% off. This PCIe 4.0 drive boasts sequential read speeds up to 7.0 GB/s and sequential writes up to 6.5 GB/s. With up to 1,200 TBW of endurance and a 5-year warranty, this drive can revitalize your setup and keep going strong for years to come. Shoppers can scoop up the 1TB version for $119.99 ($30 off) or the 2TB version for $207.99 ($52 off) today, a savings of 20% in either case.
SK hynix is not done there. If your needs are not as demanding, its Gold P31 NVMe Gen 3 SSD will follow suite with a 20% off deal of its own tomorrow, August 23rd. The Gold P31 uses 128-layer NAND to achieve up to 3.5 GB/s sequential reads and 3.2 GB/s sequential writes. While the performance is lower, its endurance is not. It matches the Platinum P41 at up to 1,200 TBW and carries the same 5-year warranty. The 1TB model will be listed for 20% off its current $108 price tag on Tuesday. If you miss these deals, keep an eye out for 15% off coupons later in the week.
Western Digital is also offering up discounts on their WD Blue SN570 NVMe Gen 3 drives. The SN570 is similarly rated for 3.5 GB/s sequential read speeds and 3.0 GB/s sequential writes. Its budget sibling, the SN550, greatly impressed us with its value in our review, but this deal pushes the SN570’s pricing even lower. Like SK hynix, Western Digital offers a 5-year warranty though the drive is rated for up to 600 TBW. Honestly, that is still a lot of life – you could completely overwrite it entirely once a day and it will still last nearly two years. The current deal sees its 1TB model listed for just $79.99 ($30 off) and its 2TB model for $169.99 ($70 off) which is quite a bargain.
If your motherboard is out of M.2 slots and you don’t want to mess with a PCIe to M.2 adapter, there are always SATA SSDs to fall back to. One of our favorites, the Crucial MX500 is also seeing a discount for most of its capacities. Its performance is restricted to just 560 MB/s reads and 510 MB/s writes by the SATA interface, but folks still using
For the console folks out there, deck out your PS5 with a massive 4TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe drive. This kit includes the heatsink for ease of installation and will be able to store all the games you can reasonably throw at it. Its 4TB model is currently priced at $709.99 with a savings of 35% to take some of the sting of its cost away.