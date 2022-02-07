SSD Storage Deals Bring Sweet Savings Up To 43 Percent Off Crucial, SK Hynix, WD And More





Are you looking to upgrade your storage? A solid state drive is definitely the way to go, especially for a high-powered PC that might be used for gaming or content creation. There are a plethora of options to choose from too, and one of the most compelling right now is a 1TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD (shown above) that's discounted on Amazon.





1TB Crucial P5 Plus for $134.99 at Amazon (save $25). That's the lowest price we've ever seen this drive sell for, and just last month, it commanded as much as $179.99. It's not just about the price reduction, though, but also the specifications and features that make this a stellar bargain at the current discount. You can find thefor(save $25). That's the lowest price we've ever seen this drive sell for, and just last month, it commanded as much as $179.99. It's not just about the price reduction, though, but also the specifications and features that make this a stellar bargain at the current discount.





Crucial unveiled the P5 Plus series last summer. It's a PCIe Gen4 model outfitted with 176-layer 3D TLC NAND flash memory sourced from its parent company, Micron, with sequential reads rated to hit 6,600MB/s and sequential writes rated to hit 5,000MB/s. In short, it's a speedy SSD for your PC, and can also be used to upgrade your PlayStation 5's storage













Here are some other SSD deals...