Level Up Your Game With These HOT Logitech Black Friday PC Peripheral Deals Up To 56% Off

by Lane BabuderThursday, November 24, 2022, 10:34 AM EDT
logitech g703 gaming mouse

Today's the day to down a big bird for many people in the United States and that also means yet another day closer to Black Friday. Today, we have a plethora of peripheral purchase options from Logitech. Check out these deals before they sell out or disappear!

Let's start off with the Logitech G703 Gaming Mouse, pictured above. With a 25K Hero Sensor, and up to 600DPI this mouse will track your every move as you aim for your opponents, definitely a great option for first person fans. The ergonomic styling also makes it feel very comfortable in the hand. You can pick it up for only $76.56, a nearly 25% discount from the usual price tag of $99.99, that's a savings of $23.43.


Next, we have the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard, an excellent full 104-key keyboard with five individual RGB lighting zones and mech-dome key switches—you're in a typists dream. Through the G-Hub, this keyboard supports a number of features, such as setting your lights and configuring macros. It'll only run you $39.99, that's 43% lopped off the normal price of $69.99.


For our third item, let's look at the Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset. You can't enjoy your games if you can't hear them well, right? Logitech has a long history of high quality audio equipment, and headphones is one of those options. This normally $129.99 wireless gaming headset is discounted by 38% down to $79.99. It is, as stated in its name, wireless, comes with a microphone and is compatible with PC and PS4 and PS5.

Of course there are numerous deals to be had all through the season and there's quite an additional lineup we provide below. Take some time and check out what else Logitech has to offer this season below!
