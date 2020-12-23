Hot Intel Tiger Lake Laptop Holidays Deals Under $750: ASUS, Dell, And HP





Earlier this morning, we brought you some deals on excellent gaming laptops that complete with discrete graphics and chest-thumping 6- and 8-core processors. The cheapest entry on that last came in $849, but our next list is aimed at laptops priced at $750 or less.

First up on our list is the Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1, which Best Buy is currently selling in both 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch configurations. The 13.3-inch model is cheaper at $649.99 and features an 11th generation (Tiger Lake) Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a display resolution of 1920x1080. Graphics duties are of course handled by the integrated 12th generation Iris Xe graphics controller.

Stepping up to the 15.6-inch version will only cost you an extra $30, and you'll also get the same processor with a boost to 12GB of RAM (instead of 8GB) and 32GB of Optane memory onboard to work in conjunction with the 512GB SSD. Screen resolution, however, remains at 1920x1080.





Dell Inspiron 7000 15.6" FHD Tiger Lake Laptop $679.99 @ Best Buy

If you are more drawn to Hewlett-Packard devices, there's the Pavilion x360 2-in-1. Like the two preview Dell Inspiron models, this laptop is powered by an 11th generation Core i5-1135G7 processor, which is a 4-core/8-thread SKU with a turbo frequency of 4.2GHz. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The Pavilion x360 is equipped with a 14-inch display, whose resolution checks in at 1920x1080. Right now, the Pavilion x360 2-in-1 is priced at $599.99, which is a $150 discount compared to its regular MSRP.





Also keeping within the HP family is the 13.3-inch Pavilion laptop, which, surprise, is using the Core i5-1135G7 processor. This time its paired with 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The display has a resolution of 1920x1080, and the whole shebang weighs in a relatively lightweight 2.74 pounds.





Finally, we come to the ASUS VivoBook S14 S433, which has a slightly larger 14-inch 1920x1080 display and a Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor. You'll find 8GB of RAM onboard along with a 512GB SSD, and the whole machine weighs in at just 3.09 pounds.





Any of these machines would serve you well as an on-the-go productivity machines, as all have relatively lengthy runtimes, come standard with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and promise respectable performance from their Tiger Lake processor.