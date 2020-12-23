Hot Holiday PC Gaming Laptop Deals: Acer Triton, HP Omen, And Gigabyte AERO





Christmas is just two days away, and the hot deals on PC gaming gear are still pumping. Today, we've gathered up three hot PC gaming laptops from Acer, Gigabyte, and Hewlett-Packard that would be a welcome addition to any enthusiast’s tech inventory, and the discounts are quite compelling.

First up is the HP Omen 15-EN0013DX, which is available at Best Buy. The machine is powered by AMD's Zen 2-based Ryzen 7 4800H processor, which has a 2.9GHz base clock and a max boost clock of 4.3GHz. The processor is paired with 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and a 512MB PCIe 3.0 SSD is onboard.

When it comes to the display, you'll find a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1920x1080 IPS display with anti-glare coating and a brightness rating of 300 nits. Powering that display is an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB GDDR6, which should be perfect for your favorite eSports titles.

Other features rounding out the Omen 15-EN0013DX include a 4-zone RGB keyboard, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, integrated GbE, an SD reader, stereo speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen, and a 70.9 WHr lithium-ion battery. Best Buy is currently offering the Omen 15-EN0013DX for $849.99, which represents a $400 discount from its normal asking price.





Kicking things up a notch is the Acer Predator Triton 300, which is another 15.6-inch gaming laptop. While the Predator Triton 300 also retains a resolution of 1920x1080, it cranks the refresh rate up to 240Hz. It also boasts a 3 ms Overdrive response time and 300-nit brightness rating.

The Predator Triton 300 is backed by a 10th generation Comet Lake-S Core i7-10750H processor with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You'll also find a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory to handle your 1440p and 4K gaming sessions. Acer manages to pack all this gaming goodness into a chassis that weighs just 3.75 pounds, which isn't bad at all for a 15-inch class laptop. The Acer Predator Triton 300 carries an MSRP of $1,599, and Newegg is currently selling it at a $400 discount, bringing it down to just $1,199 with free shipping.





Finally, we come to the Gigabyte AERO 15, which features an Intel Core i7-9750H processor (2.6GHz base, 4.5GHz boost) backed by 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB Intel 760p SSD. This time around, the AERO 15 is sporting a fancy Samsung AMOLED display with a 4K resolution and a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU.

Other features of note include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabyte Fusion Per Key RGB keyboard, and a generous 94 WHr battery. The whole machine weighs in at 4.4 pounds, which is still relatively portable for a gaming machine. Adorama is selling the Gigabyte AERO 15 for $1,399, which is a $1,100 discount from its regular price of $2,499.



