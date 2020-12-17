Hot Holiday Audio Deals: $190 AirPods Pro, $100 Off Sennheiser Headphones, And More





We're back to take another stab at hot deals for the holiday season. Like yesterday's roundup , we're audio-heavy today with some great discounts on the Apple AirPods Pro and the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones, plus a few extras.

First up is are the AirPods Pro, which for a long time were hard to find, even at their $259 MSRP. But as production has ramped up and the wireless earbuds are starting to get more competition, the discounts have started piling up. Thankfully, Woot has among the cheapest prices that we've seen for the AirPods Pro since Black Friday at $189.99.

For that price, you get excellent active noise cancellation, newly enabled spatial audio support, and a wireless charging case (which recharges via a Qi wireless charger or a Lightning cable). However, we should warn you that Woot is famous for exhausting its inventory quickly, so we have an alternative Amazon link below if Woot goes OOS.



Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $189.99 @ Woot

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $199 @ Amazon

If the AirPods Pro are still too rich for your blood, you can always fallback on the second-generation AirPods, which normally ring up at $159. The regular AirPods miss out on the active noise cancellation along with the wireless charging case, and are designed as a one-size-fits-all solution (whereas the AirPods Pro have small, medium, and large silicon ear tips to choose from). Target has the AirPods for $125.



Apple AirPods (Second Generation) $125 @ Target

If you want a wireless charging case with your second-generation AirPods, both Best Buy and Walmart are carrying this combo for $160, which is a $40 discount off the normal asking price.



Apple AirPods (Second Generation) with Wireless Charging Case $160 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods (Second Generation) with Wireless Charging Case $160 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods (Second Generation) with Wireless Charging Case $160 @ Walmart

Finally, breaking from the Apple camp, we come to the third-generation Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones. With a sleek and premium metal and leather construction, the Momentum 3 wireless headphones have active noise cancellation, auto on/off support, and are compatible with the Amazon Alexa digital assistant. And priced at $299.95 (versus the MSRP of $399.95), they are a relative bargain compared to the $550 AirPods Max. Amazon has the Momentum 3 wireless headphones at the discounted price available in either black or white.



Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black) $299.95 @ Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (White) $299.95 @ Amazon