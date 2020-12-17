CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, December 17, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT

Hot Holiday Audio Deals: $190 AirPods Pro, $100 Off Sennheiser Headphones, And More

Apple AirPods Pro
We're back to take another stab at hot deals for the holiday season. Like yesterday's roundup, we're audio-heavy today with some great discounts on the Apple AirPods Pro and the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones, plus a few extras.

First up is are the AirPods Pro, which for a long time were hard to find, even at their $259 MSRP. But as production has ramped up and the wireless earbuds are starting to get more competition, the discounts have started piling up. Thankfully, Woot has among the cheapest prices that we've seen for the AirPods Pro since Black Friday at $189.99.

For that price, you get excellent active noise cancellation, newly enabled spatial audio support, and a wireless charging case (which recharges via a Qi wireless charger or a Lightning cable). However, we should warn you that Woot is famous for exhausting its inventory quickly, so we have an alternative Amazon link below if Woot goes OOS.

AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $189.99 @ Woot

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $199 @ Amazon

If the AirPods Pro are still too rich for your blood, you can always fallback on the second-generation AirPods, which normally ring up at $159. The regular AirPods miss out on the active noise cancellation along with the wireless charging case, and are designed as a one-size-fits-all solution (whereas the AirPods Pro have small, medium, and large silicon ear tips to choose from). Target has the AirPods for $125.

airpods 2nd gen
Apple AirPods (Second Generation) $125 @ Target

If you want a wireless charging case with your second-generation AirPods, both Best Buy and Walmart are carrying this combo for $160, which is a $40 discount off the normal asking price.

airpods wireless case
Apple AirPods (Second Generation) with Wireless Charging Case $160 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods (Second Generation) with Wireless Charging Case $160 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods (Second Generation) with Wireless Charging Case $160 @ Walmart

Finally, breaking from the Apple camp, we come to the third-generation Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones. With a sleek and premium metal and leather construction, the Momentum 3 wireless headphones have active noise cancellation, auto on/off support, and are compatible with the Amazon Alexa digital assistant. And priced at $299.95 (versus the MSRP of $399.95), they are a relative bargain compared to the $550 AirPods Max. Amazon has the Momentum 3 wireless headphones at the discounted price available in either black or white.

Sennheiser Momentum 3%20
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black) $299.95 @ Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (White) $299.95 @ Amazon


Tags:  deals, airpods, airpods pro, sennheiser momentum 3

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms