Hot Holiday Deals: Fast SSDs, Sony Wireless Headphones And More Up To 50 Percent Off





It's getting closer by the day to Christmas, which means that you're running out of time to find those last-minute gifts for the tech geek on your shopping list. Luckily, if you've been a bit behind schedule in making your purchases, we've got a few items that might make perfect gifting material.

First up is a deal on Sony's WHXB900N noise cancelling wireless headphones. These headphones typically retail for $248, but Amazon has them at just over half-off, bringing the price down to just $123. At that price, you get plenty of functionality including digital noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity, hands-free call support, and support for Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant.

Sure, they may not look as fancy as Apple's outrageously priced $550 AirPods Max, but these also won't empty your wallet with reckless abandon. The WHXB900N's are available at the $123 price in either black or blue, and you get free shipping (guaranteed delivery before Christmas).





Keeping with the audio theme, we next come to the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Speakers. The set comes with two satellites with 3" mid-bass drivers and a 6.5-inch subwoofer. There are separate controls for the primary speakers and subwoofer, and they provide 200 watts of power. The speakers are usually price at $150, but are available now for $89.97.





Switching gears a bit, we come to the SK Hynix Gold S31, which is a 2.5-inch 1TB SATA-III SSD. It won't compete with PCIe 3/PCIe 4 SSDs with respect to performance, but we can't argue with the value proposition that it offers. The Gold S31 1TB SSD is priced at $104.99, but Amazon currently has a 20 percent off coupon that you can click on the product page. That brings it to $83.99 with free one-day shipping.





Finally, we come to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, which is now available at a remarkable bargain price at Best Buy. The Galaxy Tab S6 carries an MSRP of $729.99, but Best Buy is currently selling it at a $300 discount, bringing it down to $429.99. For that price, you get a 10.5-inch display (2560x1600), Snapdragon 855 SoC with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, dual rear camera (13MP, 5MP) and an 8MP selfie camera. There's also a microSD slot for expanding your onboard storage.



