HOT Deals On SSD Storage Deliver Savings Up To 48 Percent Off SK Hynix, Samsung And More





If you're still getting by with a low-capacity solid state drive (SSD) or, even worse, a mechanical hard disk drive (HDD), then it's high time you considered a storage upgrade—your PC will thank you for it. As luck would have it, there are several discounted SSDs that are yours for the taking. We've rounded up some of the more cost-effective deals that balance price and performance, starting with the SK hynix Gold P31 series.





1TB SK hynix Gold P31 SSD for (save $80.60). That's a 48 percent discount over the MSRP, though the full asking price is admittedly inflated at this point. Nevertheless, this is one of the least expensive 1TB SSDs in NVMe territory. You can snag afor $86.39 on Amazon (save $80.60). That's a 48 percent discount over the MSRP, though the full asking price is admittedly inflated at this point. Nevertheless, this is one of the least expensive 1TB SSDs in NVMe territory.





While no longer bleeding edge, the Gold P31 series was the first to market with 128-layer NAND flash memory chips. It's also notable that SK hynix "designs, develops, and supplies its own DRAM and NAND flash devices as well as internal SSD controllers," as the company pointed out when it launched this lineup





In terms of rated specifications, the Gold P31 delivers quite a bit of bang for your buck with this discount—up to 3,500MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 3,200MB/s for writes. Random 4K reads and writes check in at 570,000 IOPS and 600,000 IOPS, respectively.









1TB Crucial P3, which is discounted to . The actual discount isn't as steep, but it's a tantalizing price point for the capacity and performance—up to 3,500MB/s sequential reads, 3,000MB/s sequential writes, 650,000 IOPS random reads, and 700,000 IOPS random writes. Another solid option with a similar value proposition is the, which is discounted to $83.99 on Amazon . The actual discount isn't as steep, but it's a tantalizing price point for the capacity and performance—up to 3,500MB/s sequential reads, 3,000MB/s sequential writes, 650,000 IOPS random reads, and 700,000 IOPS random writes.





Here are some other similarly priced SSDs that are on sale right now...