HOT Deals On SSD Storage Deliver Savings Up To 48 Percent Off SK Hynix, Samsung And More
If you're still getting by with a low-capacity solid state drive (SSD) or, even worse, a mechanical hard disk drive (HDD), then it's high time you considered a storage upgrade—your PC will thank you for it. As luck would have it, there are several discounted SSDs that are yours for the taking. We've rounded up some of the more cost-effective deals that balance price and performance, starting with the SK hynix Gold P31 series.
You can snag a 1TB SK hynix Gold P31 SSD for $86.39 on Amazon (save $80.60). That's a 48 percent discount over the MSRP, though the full asking price is admittedly inflated at this point. Nevertheless, this is one of the least expensive 1TB SSDs in NVMe territory.
While no longer bleeding edge, the Gold P31 series was the first to market with 128-layer NAND flash memory chips. It's also notable that SK hynix "designs, develops, and supplies its own DRAM and NAND flash devices as well as internal SSD controllers," as the company pointed out when it launched this lineup.
In terms of rated specifications, the Gold P31 delivers quite a bit of bang for your buck with this discount—up to 3,500MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 3,200MB/s for writes. Random 4K reads and writes check in at 570,000 IOPS and 600,000 IOPS, respectively.
You can also grab the 2TB model for $159.19 (save $39.80) and the 500GB model for $49.59 (save $12.40).
Another solid option with a similar value proposition is the 1TB Crucial P3, which is discounted to $83.99 on Amazon. The actual discount isn't as steep, but it's a tantalizing price point for the capacity and performance—up to 3,500MB/s sequential reads, 3,000MB/s sequential writes, 650,000 IOPS random reads, and 700,000 IOPS random writes.
Here are some other similarly priced SSDs that are on sale right now...
- 1TB Sabrent Rocket Q (3,200MB/s reads, 2,000MB/s writes): $79.99 (save $31)
- 1TB Samsung 980 (3,500MB/s reads, 3,000MB/s writes): $99.99 (save $40)
- 1TB PNY CS2130 (3,500MB/s reads, 1,800MB/s writes): $69.99 (save $50)
All of the drives linked above are of the PCIe 3.0 variety. If you're looking for more performance and own a platform that can take full advantage of a PCIe 4.0 SSD, there are deals to be had on faster storage solutions, too.
One of the models that stands out is the 1TB WD Black SN850X that's on sale for $134.99 at Amazon. There's obviously a price gulf between this and the PCIe 3.0 models above, but it also sits in a much higher performance tier. As in, up to a blistering 7,300MB/s for sequential reads and 6,300MB/s for sequential writes. Meanwhile, 4K random reads are rated at 800,000 IOPS and 4K random writes at 1,100,000 IOPS.
Here are some other high-speed bargains in the PCIe 4.0 space...
- 2TB Kingston Fury Renegade (7,300MB/s reads, 7,000MB/s writes): $229.99 (save $195)
- 2TB WD Black SN770 (5,150MB/s reads, 4,850MB/s writes): $179.99 (save $90)
- 1TB Samsung 980 Pro (7,000MB/s reads, 5,000MB/s writes): $129.99 (save $80)
- 1TB Crucial P5 Plus (6,600MB/s reads, 5,000MB/s writes): $118.99 (save $41)
- 1TB Kingston Fury Renegade (7,300MB/s reads, 6,000MB/s writes): $114.95 (save $75.04)
- 1TB WD Black SN770 (5,150MB/s reads, 4,900MB/s writes): $94 (save $35.99)
- 1TB Crucial P3 Plus (5,000MB/s reads, 4,200MB/s writes): $94.99 (save $5)
I went with the 2TB Kingston Fury Renegade in my own PC when I upgraded my primary storage earlier this summer. It's far too early to comment on reliability, but in two and half months of service it's been working well (knock on wood).