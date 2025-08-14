HOT Deals: Dell Desktop With RTX Muscle Is $400 Off, MSI Gaming Laptop Is Just $599





School is back in session in many parts of the country and if you're still in need of a new PC, there are some enticing bargains available. That's true whether you are in the market for a desktop PC upgrade or a laptop. And if you want something with some gaming chops to help blow off some steam after hammering out a research report, we have you covered.





Dell's Tower Plus system with a GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for $1,099.99 at Dell (save $400) right now. That's not far off from the lowest price around for a desktop with a GeForce RTX 4060, and it's the cheapest we've seen for a configuration that's also rocking a processor based on Intel's Starting with the desktop form factor, you can scoregraphics card forright now. That's not far off from the lowest price around for a desktop with a GeForce RTX 4060, and it's the cheapest we've seen for a configuration that's also rocking a processor based on Intel's Arrow Lake architecture (if you find a cheaper config, let us know in the comments!).





More specifically, it wields an Intel Core Ultra 265, which is a 20-core chip made up of 8 performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz to 5.3GHz, 12 efficient cores clocked at 1.8GHz to 4.6GHz, 36MB of L2 cache, and 30MB of L3 cache. It also flexes an onboard neural processing unit (NPU) rated to deliver up to 13 TOPS of AI muscle.





Other core specs include 16GB of DDR5-5200 memory (albeit just a single stick, so no dual-channel action) and a 1TB M.2 NVMe solid state drive (SSD). It also comes with a basic mouse and keyboard.





We'd looking at adding a second memory module, and thankfully, RAM is all that expensive these days. Still, it's a cost to factor in, if you're wanting dual-channel support.













MSI Thin laptop with a GeForce RTX 4050 that's on sale for $599 at Walmar (save $300.99). Looking for an affordable gaming laptop instead? It doesn't get a whole lot cheaper than thisthat's on sale for





Sure, a GeForce RTX 4050 (especially in mobile form) isn't going to win any GPU drag races. But for more casual gamers, particularly those who play less demanding esports titles, it's a serviceable chip. If gaming is the top priority over everything else, you're likely shopping in a higher price bracket.





The MSI Thin sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a thin bezel design. It's powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.5GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake and features 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD.





You also get Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and a decent selection of ports, including HDMI, an Ethernet port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with DisplayPort, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and individual 3.5mm headphone and microphone ports. A backlit keyboard rounds out the package.





Here are a few more affordable deals worth checking out...







