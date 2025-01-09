HOT Deals: OnePlus 13 Flagship Android Is Already Available With Great Offers





Well, that was fast. The OnePlus 13 is barely launched—check out our OnePlus 13 review from earlier this week—yet it is already available with some compelling offers. We like this phone (a lot) even without any added incentives, but we also won't turn our nose up at a bargain when the opportunity presents itself, as is the case right now.





OnePlus 13 (16GB RAM, 512GB storage) for $999.99 on Amazon, which in and of itself is not a discount. However, it comes with a $100 Amazon gift card. We suggest using the gift card to snap up accessories (case, screen protector, and whatever else you might need), though it's good for millions of items that Amazon offers. So what are the deals that are on tap? For one, you can bag afor, which in and of itself is not a discount. However, it comes with a. We suggest using the gift card to snap up accessories (case, screen protector, and whatever else you might need), though it's good for millions of items that Amazon offers.





Best Buy—it's selling the OnePlus 13 for $899.99 (save $100), and like Amazon, it's tossing in a $100 store gift card. This is also for the upgraded 16GB/512GB SKU (versus the 12GB/256GB SKU) and you can get it in choice of Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colorways. An even better deal can be had at—it's selling the, and like Amazon, it's tossing in a. This is also for the upgraded 16GB/512GB SKU (versus the 12GB/256GB SKU) and you can get it in choice of Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colorways.













OnePlus 13 (16GB + 512GB) for $899.99 direct from OnePlus, which is a $100 savings right off the bet. To sweeten the deal, OnePlus will let you claim its Buds Pro 3 earbuds for free, which is worth $179.99. Alternatively, you can choose a free case (worth $39.99). You'll have to act fast, though, as it's only while supplies last. Some of the freebie incentives have already been depleted, including several smartwatch models. Finally, you can score thefor, which is a $100 savings right off the bet. To sweeten the deal, OnePlus will let you claim its Buds Pro 3 earbuds for free, which is worth $179.99. Alternatively, you can choose a free case (worth $39.99). You'll have to act fast, though, as it's only while supplies last. Some of the freebie incentives have already been depleted, including several smartwatch models.





Speaking of incentives, we don't get any affiliate commission from the OnePlus store, but given the extent of the deal, it didn't feel right excluding it as an option. Can you feel the love, folks? OnePlus is also offering a $100 bonus with any trade-in in any condition, as well as a 5% discount for students. Just be sure that you manually select the 16GB/512GB SKU, as the 12GB/256GB SKU for the same price comes up by default.





We covered the OnePlus 13 in depth with our review, but to quickly recap, it features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display (3168x1440, 120Hz) powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Camera arrangements consist of a 32MP shooter on the front and three 50MP lenses (main, ultra-wide, and triprism telephoto) on the rear.





These cameras take excellent photos. Other highlights including strong performance all around, clean and responsive software, a gorgeous display, and fast wired and wireless charging (with a charger included in the box).

