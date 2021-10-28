Smoking Hot Deal: Dell's Wicked-Fast 360Hz Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor Is Half Off

Dell is currently offering a dynamite deal on its Alienware 25 gaming monitor (AW2521H). It's a 24.5-inch display that is built for speed and supports NVIDIA's Reflex Latency Analyzer technology, and is on sale for $449.99. That's not chump-change by any stretch of the imagination, but it's $460 below Dell's "estimated value" of $909.99.





Not that we'd recommend paying close to a grand for a 24.5-inch monitor, unless maybe it could do the laundry, fix dinner, and wash the car. But the current discounted price on Dell's website is still significantly below its normal street price. You can find the same monitor on sale at Amazon for $612.19 right now. Looking at monitor's price history on Amazon, it averages a little north of that.





The Alienware 25 is made for competitive gameplay (think: esports). It's built around an IPS screen with a 1920x1080 resolution, blazing-fast 360Hz refresh rate via DisplayPort (240Hz via HDMI), and 1ms response time (gray-to-gray). It also purportedly delivers 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, so it's not only a fast display, but the image quality is good, too. And it's certified for G-Sync.









You'll need a meaty GPU to really take advantage of that kind of refresh rate, though bear in mind that some esports games are not all that demanding. The monitor also boasts support for NVIDIA Reflex , which we covered around this same time last year. In short, this is a way to measure and optimize latency between your input device (mouse, keyboard) and monitor, for a potential competitive edge.





If you're a competitive gamer and/or want a fast and accurate display, check this one out.

