Sony Can't Stop Giving Away TVs And This New 4K Bravia BOGO Deal Proves It

by Paul LillyFriday, June 06, 2025, 11:32 AM EDT
Sony Bravia 5 TV on a stand in a living room.
We're seeing a trend with some recent deals, which is to offer a secondary TV (or gaming monitor) for free when purchasing a specific model. Sony recently did this with its 65-inch and 55-inch Bravia 8 II QD-OLED models during Memorial Day weekend (that deal is still going, by the way), and now the electronics maker is doing it again, but this time in a much bigger package.

This new BOGO offer entails buying Sony's massive 98-inch Bravia 5 mini LED TV for $6,499.99 direct from Sony, which like its last offer is not a sale price. But, you'll also receive a 65-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K HDR Google TV for free. That model currently goes for a discounted $949.99 at Sony ($250 off), so that's a pretty nice value-add.

The caveat, of course, is that you have to spend big on 98-inch model. We've seen 98-inch TVs sell for thousands of dollars less, including mini LED models. However, if you've had your eyes set on the Bravia 5, then here you go.

Sony's Bravia 5 is a recent addition to its TV lineup, and can be considered a mid-range model that replaces the X90L. It's a 4K model with a native 120Hz refresh rate, it supports several HDR standards (HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision), and it offers up four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM.

Sony Bravia XR on a gray gradient background.

As for the freebie 65-inch Bravia XR X90L, that's a 2023 model that still has a lot going for it, including HDMI 2.1 connectivity with the same features (4K/120, VRR, and ALLM), the same HDR support (HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision), a native 120Hz refresh rate, and Google TV for smart chores.

It's not a mini LED or OLED model, but still a solid mid-range offering, more so than you might expect with it being a free perk.

If you don't care about the BOGO offer, both of these models are available at various discounts. Here's a look...
We also mentioned seeing 98-inch TVs sell for cheaper prices. For example, you can find the 98-inc TCL 98QM6K for $2,199.99 at Amazon, or the newer 98-inch TCL 98QM7K for $2,497.99 at Amazon. Neither one is on sale, but they are both mini LED TVs.
