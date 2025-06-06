Sony Can't Stop Giving Away TVs And This New 4K Bravia BOGO Deal Proves It





We're seeing a trend with some recent deals, which is to offer a secondary TV ( or gaming monitor ) for free when purchasing a specific model. Sony recently did this with its 65-inch and 55-inch Bravia 8 II QD-OLED models during Memorial Day weekend ( that deal is still going , by the way), and now the electronics maker is doing it again, but this time in a much bigger package.





98-inch Bravia 5 mini LED TV for $6,499.99 direct from Sony, which like its last offer is not a sale price. But, you'll also receive a 65-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K HDR Google TV for free. That model currently goes for a discounted $949.99 at Sony ($250 off), so that's a pretty nice value-add. This new BOGO offer entails buying Sony's massivefor, which like its last offer is not a sale price. But, you'll also receive afor free. That model currently goes for a discounted, so that's a pretty nice value-add.





The caveat, of course, is that you have to spend big on 98-inch model. We've seen 98-inch TVs sell for thousands of dollars less, including mini LED models. However, if you've had your eyes set on the Bravia 5, then here you go.





Sony's Bravia 5 is a recent addition to its TV lineup, and can be considered a mid-range model that replaces the X90L. It's a 4K model with a native 120Hz refresh rate, it supports several HDR standards (HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision), and it offers up four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM.













As for the freebie 65-inch Bravia XR X90L, that's a 2023 model that still has a lot going for it, including HDMI 2.1 connectivity with the same features (4K/120, VRR, and ALLM), the same HDR support (HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision), a native 120Hz refresh rate, and Google TV for smart chores.





It's not a mini LED or OLED model, but still a solid mid-range offering, more so than you might expect with it being a free perk.





If you don't care about the BOGO offer, both of these models are available at various discounts. Here's a look...