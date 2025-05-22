Blowout Deal: Save $200 On LG's Sweet 480Hz Gaming OLED, Get A Free 2nd Monitor





We're a collective sucker for a good deal around these parts, and we often pass along ones that we find interesting or particularly intriguing. Some deals are better than others, naturally, and driving that point home is an absolutely bonkers offer by LG. Not only is it discounting its awesome 27-inch Ultragear OLED monitor to an all-time low price, it's sweetening the pot with a secondary curved monitor for free. Say what!?





LG's 27-inch Ultragear OLED (27GX790A-B) that's on sale for $799.99 at LG (save $200). It's also discounted to $799.99 at Amazon, though there are more perks to be had on this deal at LG (more on those in a moment). Let's start with the main course. On tap isthat's on sale for. It's also, though there are more perks to be had on this deal at LG (more on those in a moment).





Build around a flat OLED panel, the display features a 2560x1440 resolution and impressively-fast 480Hz refresh rate. It also gets exceptionally bright, peaking at 1,300 nits (275 nits typical, 250 nits minimum). The list of goodies goes on, however.





This is a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor that's also certified as being G-SYNC compatible, and it carries VESA's AdaptiveSync badge. In other words, it's GPU agnostic when it comes to delivering a tear-free gaming experience. It should look great too, with up to 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.





The cherry on top is DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity. You get one of those, plus two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two downstream USB 3.0 Type-A ports.





Is the monitor any good, though? We haven't had a chance to put this one through its paces, but it certainly impressed the folks at Rtings , who gave it a 9.2 rating for PC gaming, 9.0 rating for console gaming, 9.9 rating for SDR picture, and a few other categorical high scores.





Now, let's talk about those offers. When we first visited the site, a pop-up offered us an exclusive 10% off coupon. Your mileage may vary, but if you don't get a coupon, try clearing your cookies/cache and revisiting the above link. You can also try using the coupon code we received (OMSC100425WN4OHL), though we're not sure if it's a one-use code or not. If it is, then first-come, first serve.





LG's also offering discounts for buying two (5%) or three (10%) of these. No matter how many you order, you'll also get an in-game LG Slinger Ammo Pack for Monster Hunter Wilds.













free 27-inch LG Ultragear curved monitor (27GS60QC-B). That's a $299 display (on sale for The biggest perk, though, is a. That's a $299 display (on sale for $215 at Amazon ). This one is built around a VA panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR10 support, and AMD FreeSync support.





It's obviously not as bodacious as LG's OLED monitor, but hey, free is free. Just make sure you click the "Add Both to Cart" link in the green-shaded section underneath the price.