Memorial Day Deal: Buy This Sony Bravia QD-OLED TV And Get A 2nd TV Free

by Paul LillyMonday, May 26, 2025, 10:36 AM EDT
Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV on a wall in a living room.
We don't know if there's something in the water that display makers are drinking, but whatever the case, we like what they're doing lately. What are they doing, exactly? They're giving away free secondary products when you purchase the main one. The latest to adopt this trend is Sony, which is dangling a free 55-inch or 50-inch TV when you buy its premium 65-inch or 55-inch Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV.

If this kind of deal sounds familiar, it's because we highlighted a similar one just a few days ago by LG, albeit in the realm of PC gaming monitors. In case you missed it, LG's highly-touted 27-inch Ultragear OLED (27GX790A-B) is on sale for $799.99 at LG ($200 off), and to sweeten the pot, it's throwing in a 27pinch Ultragear curved monitor (27GS60QC-B) for free, which is a $299 MSRP value ($215 street). That deal is still in effect.


That's a pretty cool offer, and now Sony is doing something similar with its 2025 model Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV lineup that replace its popular Bravia XR A95L. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch size options, the Bravia 8 II is not on sale, but Sony is offering a free X77L TV with purchase. Here are the options...
While neither Bravia 8 II is on sale, you'd be hard pressed to find it cheaper anywhere else (just a buck or two at Amazon without the free TV perk).

The Bravia 8 II sports a 4K quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel with a native 120Hz refresh rate, powered by Sony's XR Processor. It also features lots of HDR support (HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision), Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos sound, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and four HDMI ports (two of which are HDMI 2.1 with goodies like VRR and ALLM support for gaming).

Meanwhile, the X77L is a 4K Google TV model that, while not overly exciting, would make a serviceable guest room TV or something you could plop in the kids' room. It has a native 60Hz refresh rate and low input lag when selecting the 'Game' picture mode (according to Rtings). The X77L lacks VRR support, but hey, you can't beat free, right?

There are some other offers on tap, too. If you hit either of the product links above and then click on the "Bundle & Save Up to $300" button (right beneath the big orange "ADD TO CART" button), you'll see several bundle options on discounted soundbars, subwoofers, rear speakers, and wall mounts.
