HOT Deal Drops AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D Gaming CPU To One Of Its Lowest Prices Ever





It wasn't even three months ago when we brought to attention a price drop on AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor, which at the time had fallen to its lowest price ever at $409.99. If you decided to wait a little bit longer hoping for an even better deal to emerge, then pat yourself on the back and then whip out your wallet or purse—it's even cheaper now.





AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D for just $389.76 on Amazon right now. That's $20 and change below its sale price in late February, and some 35% off its original $599 MSRP (AMD has since dropped official pricing to $449, which what it sells for on AMD's own web store). Note, however, that Amazon is listing this as a "limited time deal" so you'll want to act fast. You can scorefor justright now. That's $20 and change below its sale price in late February, and some 35% off its original $599 MSRP (AMD has since dropped official pricing to $449, which what it sells for on AMD's own web store). Note, however, that Amazon is listing this as a "limited time deal" so you'll want to act fast.





The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is the second-highest SKU among AMD's gaming processors with 3D V-cache tacked on, sitting below just the Ryzen 9 7950X3D . It sports 12 cores and 24 threads clocked at 4.4GHz (base) to 5.6GHz (max boost), and boasts a generous pile of L3 cache—128MB, which is twice as much as the regular (non-3D V-cache) Ryzen 9 7900X.





This is an excellent chip for gaming, which is where 3D V-cache really flexes its muscle. There's really no sense in paying a premium 3D V-cache for productivity and even content creation chores, but if gaming is your jam, the tacked on L3 cache provides substantial dividends, depending on the title.





The biggest knock against the Ryzen 9 7900X3D has been its pricing. It's awkward positioning took away some of its swagger, tempting buyers instead to pay a little bit more for AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D or spend quite a bit less on the also-capable Ryzen 7 7800X3D. This deal changes things up, though.





Here's a look at current pricing for X3D processors based on Zen 4, as well as a couple of previous generation Zen 3 options...