Honor Teases Magic V Foldable, Here's Everything We Know





While Honor shared a teaser peek at the Magic V on its Twitter account, there is really no other information that has been confirmed. But the rumor mill has been churning about what Honor may be bringing to the pockets of its future users.



Honor Magic V Specs And Features Rumor Round-Up

Unfold all the potential. This is HONOR’s first foldable flagship phone, the #HONORMagicV. pic.twitter.com/kijORIGxg1 — HONOR (@Honorglobal) December 22, 2021

One report from The Elec has proposed that the phone may have an 8.03-inch folding inner display that will be paired with a 6.54-inch outer screen. This would be similar to the Samsung Z Fold smartphone, instead of a more compact form factor that comes with the Z Flip. Interestingly, this would fall into line with the Mate X2 that is being produced by Honor's former parent company, Huawei.

Pricing for the Magic V is a bit more difficult to speculate. As mentioned earlier, Zhao expressed a concern that the foldable would be priced to high for its younger consumers. So it would make sense for the company to try and provide a price point that is more affordable than other foldable devices already on the market.





In comparison, the Mate X2, which is only available in China, sells for the equivalent of $2,825 USD. The Samsung Fold3 comes in at a hefty price point of $1799. A more affordable Samsung Flip3 is available at $999, but the design is much smaller than its larger sibling. Honor may be looking to price its Magic V somewhere in between the Fold3 and Flip3 in order to make it more attainable. But this is all speculation at this point.