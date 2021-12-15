Holiday SSD Deals Bring Huge Storage Savings Up To 35 Percent Off Corsair, XPG And More
Santa may not have a graphics card in his sack of toys to deliver this year, but he might leave a video game or three under the tree. And as such, you might find yourself in the market for a storage upgrade. Games take up space, after all, and even game updates are getting bigger. Whatever the reason, if you need more storage, you'll find it with these deals.
We'll start with the 1TB Corsair MP600 Core pictured above. It's on sale for $114.99 at Amazon (save $40 over MSRP), and is a first-run PCIe 4.0 model with a rated 4,700MB/s sequential read speed and 1,950MB/s sequential write speed. That blows away the data rates of even the fastest SATA drive. And of course being an M.2 form factor drive means you don't have to route any cables to it—just plug into a free M.2 slot on your motherboard.
You can also find the 2TB model for $219.99 (save $50) and the 4TB model for $579.99 (save $105), both at Amazon.
Looking for something even faster on the write side of the equation? You can snag the 1TB Corsair Force Series MP600 from Amazon for $162.10. Amazon lists that as a savings of $87.89 over MSRP, though the current price is more in line with its going rate. Still, we're pointing it out here because it's a solid SSD.
The speeds on this one check it at up to 4,950MB/s for sequential reads and 4,250MB/s for sequential writes. And like the Core model above, it comes with a chunky heatsink to stave off throttling from heat build-up.
If you're really looking to push the pedal to the metal and have the budget for a faster drive, then check out the 2TB XPG Gammix S70 on sale for $249.99 at Amazon (save $80). This is one of the newer generation PCIe 4.0 models with a blazing-fast 7,400MB/s read speed and 6,800MB/s write speed (both sequential).
This also makes a great option to upgrade your PS5 storage, as it meets the speed and size requirements to bolster your console.
Here are some other SSD deals...
- 1TB Samsung 980 Pro: $109.99 (save $30)
- 500GB Samsung 980 Pro: $64.99 (save $10)
- 250GB Samsung 980 Pro: $47.99 (save $7)
- 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus: $119.99 (save $20)
- 500GB Samsung 970 Evo Plus: $64.99 (save $10)
- 250GB Samsung 970 Evo Plus: $54.99 (save $15)
- 1TB Crucial MX500 (SATA): $95.59 (save $4.40)
- 1TB Samsung 870 Evo Plus (SATA): $119.99 (save $50)
Finally, if you're in need or want of a portable SSD, check out the 500GB SanDisk Professional G-Drive for $109.99 at Amazon (save $40). it's an ultra-rugged drive with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, that promises data speeds of up to 1,050MB/s.