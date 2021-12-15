Holiday SSD Deals Bring Huge Storage Savings Up To 35 Percent Off Corsair, XPG And More





Santa may not have a graphics card in his sack of toys to deliver this year, but he might leave a video game or three under the tree. And as such, you might find yourself in the market for a storage upgrade. Games take up space, after all, and even game updates are getting bigger. Whatever the reason, if you need more storage, you'll find it with these deals.





1TB Corsair MP600 Core pictured above. It's on sale for (save $40 over MSRP), and is a first-run PCIe 4.0 model with a rated 4,700MB/s sequential read speed and 1,950MB/s sequential write speed. That blows away the data rates of even the fastest SATA drive. And of course being an M.2 form factor drive means you don't have to route any cables to it—just plug into a free M.2 slot on your motherboard. We'll start with thepictured above. It's on sale for $114.99 at Amazon (save $40 over MSRP), and is a first-run PCIe 4.0 model with a rated 4,700MB/s sequential read speed and 1,950MB/s sequential write speed. That blows away the data rates of even the fastest SATA drive. And of course being an M.2 form factor drive means you don't have to route any cables to it—just plug into a free M.2 slot on your motherboard.













1TB Corsair Force Series MP600 from Looking for something even faster on the write side of the equation? You can snag thefrom Amazon for $162.10 . Amazon lists that as a savings of $87.89 over MSRP, though the current price is more in line with its going rate. Still, we're pointing it out here because it's a solid SSD.





The speeds on this one check it at up to 4,950MB/s for sequential reads and 4,250MB/s for sequential writes. And like the Core model above, it comes with a chunky heatsink to stave off throttling from heat build-up.









2TB XPG Gammix S70 on sale for (save $80). This is one of the newer generation PCIe 4.0 models with a blazing-fast 7,400MB/s read speed and 6,800MB/s write speed (both sequential). If you're really looking to push the pedal to the metal and have the budget for a faster drive, then check out theon sale for $249.99 at Amazon (save $80). This is one of the newer generation PCIe 4.0 models with a blazing-fast 7,400MB/s read speed and 6,800MB/s write speed (both sequential).





This also makes a great option to upgrade your PS5 storage , as it meets the speed and size requirements to bolster your console.





