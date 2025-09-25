HighPoint Rocket 7638D Storage Solution Eliminates CPU Bottlenecks For NVIDIA GPUs
According to HighPoint, this effectively eliminates CPU bottlenecks, overhead, and latency in impacted workloads, but especially data-intensive applications like deep learning, model training, inference, and data preprocessing. The card can support up to 2 Petabytes of NVMe storage across 16 NVMe drives connected by MCIO 8i ports. HighPoint Technologies highlights its intended use with NVIDIA GPUs, since they are the de facto standard in AI enterprise, but the card should work fine with Intel, AMD, and ARM platforms, too.
This card is a highly specialized solution for, designed for specific use cases. The CPU bottleneck being eliminated is specifically in workloads where large amounts of data is being routed from storage to the GPU, with no extra processing needed from the CPU. This is obviously not for any consumer workloads and even some enterprise workloads, like CGI and video rendering, are highly reliant on both GPU and CPU processing power. In those cases, this HighPoint Rocket card won't help at all.