CATEGORIES
home News

HighPoint Rocket 7638D Storage Solution Eliminates CPU Bottlenecks For NVIDIA GPUs

by Chris HarperThursday, September 25, 2025, 03:09 PM EDT
hero highpoint nvme to gpu
For AI and similar enterprise workloads that are heavily reliant on GPU and storage resources, CPU bottlenecks can cause significant idle time, but enterprise storage leaders at HighPoint Technologies seem to have found a solution with its new HighPoint Rocket 7638D 48-lane (32 downstream, 16 upstream) PCIe Gen 5 switch adapter. Unlike its previous HighPoint Rocket cards, which were RAID solutions designed to maximize sequential transfers for SSDs to as high as 56 GB/s, the HighPoint Rocket 7638D is not a RAID card. Instead, the HighPoint Rocket 7638D exists solely to facilitate faster communication between the graphics hardware and NVMe storage, allowing files to skip the CPU entirely and be sent straight to the GPU using the Rocket 7638D as an intermediary.

According to HighPoint, this effectively eliminates CPU bottlenecks, overhead, and latency in impacted workloads, but especially data-intensive applications like deep learning, model training, inference, and data preprocessing. The card can support up to 2 Petabytes of NVMe storage across 16 NVMe drives connected by MCIO 8i ports. HighPoint Technologies highlights its intended use with NVIDIA GPUs, since they are the de facto standard in AI enterprise, but the card should work fine with Intel, AMD, and ARM platforms, too.

content highpoint nvme to gpu3

This card is a highly specialized solution for, designed for specific use cases. The CPU bottleneck being eliminated is specifically in workloads where large amounts of data is being routed from storage to the GPU, with no extra processing needed from the CPU. This is obviously not for any consumer workloads and even some enterprise workloads, like CGI and video rendering, are highly reliant on both GPU and CPU processing power. In those cases, this HighPoint Rocket card won't help at all.
Tags:  Nvidia, Storage, GPU, highpoint
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment