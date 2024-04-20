HighPoint’s New PCI5 Gen 5 Rocket M.2 RAID Card Brings Blinding 56GB/s Speed









HighPoint is a name that will need no introduction to the people that will probably be interested in these products. Distinct from the budget firearms manufacturer with a similar name, HighPoint is a company who has been selling storage controllers since the 20th century . The latest products from HighPoint are thoroughly modern, though: add-in cards that support up to eight PCIe 5.0 SSDs—or 32 with the use of appropriate backplanes.

There are two different classes of products that HighPoint is announcing today, each with two models. The "lower-but-still-quite-fancy" tier includes the Rocket 1608A and Rocket 1628A full-height add-in cards. These are standard PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion cards with a powerful PCIe 5.0 switch that allows them to host eight PCIe 5.0 x4 SSDs off of a single slot.







Highpoint Rocket 1608/7608 M.2 AIC

The way they do this differs; the Rocket 1608A has a large heatsink with active cooling to provide heat dissipation for eight M.2 SSDs installed directly onto the card . Unsurprisingly, it requires a six-pin PCIe connector to feed all eight drives. Highpoint says that the card can achieve transfer rates of up to 56 GB/second—a bit behind the peak of 64GB/sec for a PCIe 5.0 slot, but still extremely impressive performance.





Highpoint Rocket 1608/7608 M.2 AIC without heatsink





Highpoint Rocket 1628/7628 MCIO AIC





The higher-end models are the Rocket 7608A and Rocket 7628A. In physical form, these cards are nearly identical to their cheaper cousins, but they carry a key feature missing on those cards: RAID support. The Rocket 7600 series have the same capabilities as the 1600 series above, but they also have the ability to configure connected drives into as many as four separate RAID arrays using RAID 0, RAID 1, or RAID 10 topologies. They also include hardware Secure Boot support as well as the ability to hot-plug and hot-swap NVMe devices.





Highpoint Rocket 1628/7628 MCIO AIC without heatsink



