Here's Why Destiny 2's The Witch Queen Expansion Has Been Delayed Until 2022





Unfortunately, we have some bad news to present today for diehard fans of Destiny 2 . Bungie just announced this afternoon that its next big expansion -- The Witch Queen – will be delayed until 2022. Although Destiny expansions usually launch during October, the first cracks in the armor appeared last year with the release of Beyond Light, which bowed in November.

We'll give you just one guess for The Witch Queen's delay, and we're sure that everyone will get the correct answer. "With COVID-19 keeping us away from the office, and the large amount of work on our plates, we needed to move the date in order to make sure that both this year's updates and The Witch Queen were both delivered at the quality we strive for, and on a schedule that made sense for everyone involved," wrote Joe Blackburn, who serves as Assistant Game Director for Destiny 2.

According to the dev team, The Witch Queen will be well worth the wait, as it will expand upon the world-building foundation that Beyond Light brought to the Destiny franchise. "The Witch Queen will light the fire on a strongly interconnected narrative across Lightfall and beyond, unlike anything we've ever attempted before, with characters, arcs, heroes and villains that persist over multiple future releases," Blackburn added.

Armor set to debut in The Witch Queen

"With so much leading to and dependent on what happens in The Witch Queen, we wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves enough time to build out this journey in the right way, starting with an exceptional first chapter in The Witch Queen."

The Witch Queen will be followed by Lightfall, after which an unannounced update will end the "first saga of Destiny."

Although the delay of The Witch Queen is disappointing, some more immediate matters are being addressed by the dev team that should help turn that frown upside down. Crossplay support is officially on the docket to allow both PC and console gamers to play together in PvP mode. And perhaps best of all, Bungie says that it is removing the sunsetting of game loot starting with Season 14.

"This is a big change for Destiny and one that we did not make lightly," Blackburn explained. "However, we believe there's nothing more important in Destiny than getting our rewards right."