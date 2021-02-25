CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, February 25, 2021, 04:38 PM EDT

Here's Why Destiny 2's The Witch Queen Expansion Has Been Delayed Until 2022

destiny 2 the witch queen 2
Unfortunately, we have some bad news to present today for diehard fans of Destiny 2. Bungie just announced this afternoon that its next big expansion -- The Witch Queen – will be delayed until 2022. Although Destiny expansions usually launch during October, the first cracks in the armor appeared last year with the release of Beyond Light, which bowed in November.

We'll give you just one guess for The Witch Queen's delay, and we're sure that everyone will get the correct answer. "With COVID-19 keeping us away from the office, and the large amount of work on our plates, we needed to move the date in order to make sure that both this year's updates and The Witch Queen were both delivered at the quality we strive for, and on a schedule that made sense for everyone involved," wrote Joe Blackburn, who serves as Assistant Game Director for Destiny 2.

According to the dev team, The Witch Queen will be well worth the wait, as it will expand upon the world-building foundation that Beyond Light brought to the Destiny franchise. "The Witch Queen will light the fire on a strongly interconnected narrative across Lightfall and beyond, unlike anything we've ever attempted before, with characters, arcs, heroes and villains that persist over multiple future releases," Blackburn added.

destiny 2 the witch queen Nova Gear
Armor set to debut in The Witch Queen

"With so much leading to and dependent on what happens in The Witch Queen, we wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves enough time to build out this journey in the right way, starting with an exceptional first chapter in The Witch Queen."

The Witch Queen will be followed by Lightfall, after which an unannounced update will end the "first saga of Destiny."

Although the delay of The Witch Queen is disappointing, some more immediate matters are being addressed by the dev team that should help turn that frown upside down. Crossplay support is officially on the docket to allow both PC and console gamers to play together in PvP mode. And perhaps best of all, Bungie says that it is removing the sunsetting of game loot starting with Season 14.

"This is a big change for Destiny and one that we did not make lightly," Blackburn explained. "However, we believe there's nothing more important in Destiny than getting our rewards right." 

Tags:  Bungie, Destiny, destiny 2, the witch queen

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms