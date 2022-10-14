Here's When Microsoft Office Will Convert To Microsoft 365 And How It Will Affect You
When it comes to productivity apps, Microsoft Office has been the standard for quite some time. Whether you are creating a spreadsheet in Excel, or writing the next great novel in Word, people utilize the software to create in a variety of ways. Now, the iconic software is getting a makeover of sorts. Beginning next month, Microsoft is going to be streamlining its service across platforms, starting with Office.com.
For those who currently use Microsoft Office, there will be no impact on your account, profile, subscription, or files, according Microsoft. The app will automatically update with a revamped icon and new name. So, be on the lookout for these changes to begin taking effect next month across devices.
As far as upcoming changes, there will be new types of content creation and templates available. There will be a new apps module that will allow a user to discover new apps, and launch and pin tools you use the most. All users will have the My Content feature made available to them, as before it was only made available to business customers.
Microsoft 365 will be home to Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Loop, Clipchamp, and the company's new Designer app. The app will work seamlessly across your desktop and mobile devices, simplifying your work flow. If you purchased Microsoft Office in the past and are still using it, you need to be aware that any new features will more than likely not be added to that service. So, if you want to keep up to date with the latest and greatest Microsoft has to offer, you will need to switch over to Microsoft 365.