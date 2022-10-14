CATEGORIES
Here's When Microsoft Office Will Convert To Microsoft 365 And How It Will Affect You

by Tim SweezyFriday, October 14, 2022, 11:49 AM EDT
Microsoft Office is getting a new app, a new look, and new features. Changes to the highly popular productivity suite will begin rolling out next month on Office.com, with the Office app on Windows and mobile to follow.

When it comes to productivity apps, Microsoft Office has been the standard for quite some time. Whether you are creating a spreadsheet in Excel, or writing the next great novel in Word, people utilize the software to create in a variety of ways. Now, the iconic software is getting a makeover of sorts. Beginning next month, Microsoft is going to be streamlining its service across platforms, starting with Office.com.

For those who currently use Microsoft Office, there will be no impact on your account, profile, subscription, or files, according Microsoft. The app will automatically update with a revamped icon and new name. So, be on the lookout for these changes to begin taking effect next month across devices.

Microsoft says that the Microsoft 365 app will be a user's starting point for accessing tools and content in the suite of apps that will be available. The changes will apply to everyone who uses the Office app for work, school, or personal use. Upon release, the new Microsoft 365 app will be available on the web, on Windows Store, and via Google Play and the Apple Store.

As far as upcoming changes, there will be new types of content creation and templates available. There will be a new apps module that will allow a user to discover new apps, and launch and pin tools you use the most. All users will have the My Content feature made available to them, as before it was only made available to business customers.

Don't worry about losing access to your favorite tools, as Microsoft says that Office is not going away entirely. You will still have access to apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. Customers will also still have the option of buying those apps as a one-time purchase via Office 2021.

Microsoft 365 will be home to Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Loop, Clipchamp, and the company's new Designer app. The app will work seamlessly across your desktop and mobile devices, simplifying your work flow. If you purchased Microsoft Office in the past and are still using it, you need to be aware that any new features will more than likely not be added to that service. So, if you want to keep up to date with the latest and greatest Microsoft has to offer, you will need to switch over to Microsoft 365.
