Here's The OnePlus 11, A Beautiful Flagship Android Phone With Its Buds Pro 2 Companion

by Aaron LeongThursday, January 26, 2023, 11:16 AM EDT
hero oneplus 11 5g with Buds Pro 2 out of case
The OnePlus 11 5G is being officially announced on February 7 at its Cloud 11 event, but we wanted to share some early sneak pics of the highly-anticipated phone and its companion Buds Pro 2 on our test bench. 

oneplus 11 5g with Buds Pro 2 and boxes

We'll be dropping the full review of this green OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 in the coming days, so stay tuned for that. The phone will also allegedly come in a matte black color with what looks like a textured rear backing for better grip.

oneplus 11 5g with Buds Pro 2

Look closely and you can spot the Dynaudio partnership. The Danish company co-created the Buds Pro 2 with OnePlus. We felt that the previous generation were a little difficult to dial in sound quality-wise, so we're eager to share our experience of these new models with you.

oneplus 11 5g back

If you'd like to catch our earlier coverage of the OnePlus 11 5G, check this piece on what to expect for the US version, or about why we think this new OnePlus device could be a "flagship killer".
