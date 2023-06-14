Here’s How To Update Your FireCuda 530 SSD For Improved DirectStorage Performance





Seagate has issued a new firmware update for its FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs that enhances the DirectStorage capabilities of the drive. This will enable drive owners to utilize the full strength’s Microsoft’s DirectStorage API with applicable GPUs and games that support the feature, dramatically improving load time performance.

Seagate doesn’t specify how its firmware update improves DirectStorage performance, but this is not the first time we’ve seen SSD firmware updates relating to Microsoft’s new API. Phison showed off a firmware update last year that was designed to improve the performance of supported SSD in areas where DirectStorage-supported applications hit the drive the hardest. Specifically improving sustained random read performance with large block sizes. We can’t say that Seagate has done the same thing here with its own DirectStorage firmware update, but we suspect it has done similar optimizations since DirectStorage-supported games should stress all SSDs the same way.





🚨DirectStorage Firmware Update for FireCuda 530🚨



This FireCuda 530 firmware update enables DirectStorage support to supercharge your FireCuda SSD!



Click here to follow the simple process: https://t.co/8tXNJBDVOG#SeagateFireCuda #SeagateGaming #DirectStorage pic.twitter.com/r47DKdKjCp — Seagate Gaming (@seagategaming) June 13, 2023



Microsoft’s DirectStorage API is a new standard that developers can use to improve NVMe SSD utilization in modern video games. Currently, NVMe drives are so fast that the CPU often bottlenecks the drive’s performance, hindering game loading times and delaying asset streaming performance. With DirectStorage, Microsoft is able to reduce this bottleneck issue with the integration of several features, including an enhanced file I/O stack, features that improve data management and scheduling, and more.