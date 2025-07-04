CATEGORIES
Helldivers 2 Gets Shock Xbox Series X|S Release Date Breaking PS5 Exclusivity

by Alan VelascoFriday, July 04, 2025, 02:42 PM EDT
Helldivers 2 was one of the surprise hits of last year, buoyed by the fact that it simultaneously launched on PlayStation 5 and PC. Xbox players, however, were left out in the cold. This won’t be the case for much longer though, because developer Arrowhead Game Studios has announced that an Xbox version is on the way.

As the game exploded in popularity, many hoped it would make its way to the Xbox, since it was already on PC, as availability on an additional platform would help bolster the player base. The game’s director, Mikael Eriksson, acknowledged as much, saying that “we know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game.”

While this move should’ve happened a lot sooner, the game and its community should get a nice boost from the addition of a new pool of players. The development studio is also getting it right from the start by allowing cross play regardless of what platform someone chooses to play on. It’s a feature players expect from modern games and ensures that the player base isn’t fractured.

Seeing a PlayStation published title head over to team Xbox shows how much the gaming industry has changed in the last few years. In the past, a game as popular as this one would have been used by Sony as a way to entice players to pick up one of their consoles, but that business model is harder to stick to when games are becoming increasingly more expensive to produce.


New recruits can join this epic fight when Helldivers 2 launches on Xbox Series X|S on August 26, 2025. It will be available as a standard edition for $39.99 and a Super Citizen Edition for $59.99.
