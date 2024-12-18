CATEGORIES
Helldiver 2's Surprise Killzone Crossover Is Live With Sweet New Cosmetics

by Alan VelascoWednesday, December 18, 2024, 10:30 AM EDT
Capcom isn’t the only publisher revisiting its dormant back catalog, as PlayStation is collaborating with Arrowhead Game Studios for an epic Helldivers 2 x Killzone event. This will be the first time a crossover event like this is taking place in Helldivers 2, as Arrowhead wanted to wait until it found the right partnership to do so. This crossover event is taking place just as the game is resurging in popularity, after losing players earlier this year, with the launch of the Omens of Tyranny update.

This event will introduce a “new tier of special Premium content reserved for collaborations and other uniquely-themed work.” Players can expect more distinct items to appear in this tier in the future as Arrowhead conducts more crossover events. For this first event, players will have access to a new armor set, primary weapon, cape, player banner and player title. All of these items have the aesthetic Killzone is known for, which works really well in the world of Helldivers 2.

One of the most interesting aspects of Helldivers 2 is the way that players all work together towards in-game goals and rewards. Arrowhead is keeping that going with this crossover, as there is a surprise Killzone reward up for grabs. That is, so long as players are able to succeed in their efforts to beat back the illuminate during the current phase of the Galactic War. It’s a fun way to keep players engaged, even if they don’t spend money to buy something from the premium tier.

This is a well thought out crossover event, as the Killzone items being introduced feel right at home in Helldivers 2, managing to fit in while still feeling unique. It will be interesting to see what other crossover events Arrowhead decides to go forward with in the future.
