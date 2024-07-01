CATEGORIES
home News

Helldivers 2, PlayStation's Fastest-Selling Game Ever, Has Lost 90% Of Its PC Players

by Alan VelascoMonday, July 01, 2024, 10:06 AM EDT
helldivers2 loses players hero
Helldivers 2 was a surprise smash hit when it launched earlier this year, contributing to the record of concurrent players seen on Steam back in March. However, these days the game’s PC audience has significantly diminished with the number of concurrent players sitting at 45,315, which is a mere 10% of its peak (and that's rounding up). While not dead, it’s not great for a live service game to see such a precipitous 90% drop in such a relatively short period of time.

The game’s developer, Arrowhead, has seemingly struggled to find the path forward for Helldivers 2. Players often complain about the game’s difficulty but, the fixes applied by Arrowhead seemingly manage to annoy a significant portion of the community. It looks as if the company isn’t the best equipped to manage a live service game that got as big as it did as quickly as it did.

helldivers2 loses players body1

Sony’s decision to enforce a policy requiring players to sign in using a PlayStation Network (PSN) ID months after the game’s launch didn’t help matters, either. This roiled the PC player base, causing many to request, and receive, refunds from Steam. It also led to the game no longer being available in over 177 countries. Sony eventually backed off from this, but it appears that the damage from this saga was significant.

While the situation is less than ideal, there are still options on the table for the game to bring on new players, at least on consoles. The first is to make the game available on Xbox, which will be an easier move now that some Xbox titles have found their way to Sony’s PlayStation 5. Another option is to make the game available as one of the games of the month for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which would most likely boost the player count by quite a bit.

It will be interesting to see what Sony decides on doing with Helldivers 2 in order to recover the amount of players that the game has lost, as the company has been seeking a Fortnite like hit of its own.
Tags:  Sony, Gaming, PlayStation, STEAM, pc-gaming, helldivers-2
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment