CATEGORIES
home News

Hell Yeah! PlayStation Plus Adds Diablo 4, Teases Perks To Celebrate 15 Years

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, June 26, 2025, 11:41 AM EDT
diablo iv
PlayStation Plus subscribers have some exciting new games to look forward to in July. The popular service allows subscribers to have access to a large amount of games and perks, including notable monthly games. To celebrate PlayStation Plus and its 15-year anniversary, we're seeing some stellar titles like Diablo IV added to the mix. 

Similar to Game Pass in some ways, PlayStation Plus is Sony's version of what Microsoft has brewing. Diablo IV is also a major title that first appeared on Game Pass, so the transition to the PlayStation Plus service is only natural. Other games such as Forza Horizon 5, once an Xbox exclusive, have made their way to the PlayStation as purchasable titles, too. Microsoft is truly opening up its game library to more consoles, including the recently launched Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for VR players. 

If you're not a fan of that gory action, King of Fighters XV is also now available. This is another old-school franchise that's been around since 1994, with a good selection of characters and fighting mechanics. 

Lastly, the climbing game with a puzzle twist by the name of Jusant, is also headed to PlayStation Plus. This is a game you can relax with and get lost in, as opposed to the first two more action-packed titles. 

ps plus

We're curious if the console hardware battle will soon cease, and a new battle between online services and game libraries will now take hold. Microsoft has been heavily pushing its various game franchises into other platforms, famously stating that it wants "Everything to be an Xbox.

Sony has clearly won the hardware battle the last two generations, with its potent PlayStation 5 and Pro models outpacing their Xbox Series X|S rivals. Microsoft seems fine with that idea, and is instead more focused on its software library and integration with a variety of platforms. 

Sony and Nintendo are still on a more traditional console path we've become accustomed to. This includes console only exclusives and less sharing of their respective ecosystems. Sony has branched out more than Nintendo, especially with many PC ports of its popular titles. 

PlayStation Plus also has game trials, such as Monster Hunter Wilds, along with discounts on PlayStation store titles. And as part of its 15-year anniversary, Sony teased that gamers can expect "a number of celebratory activities" that are planned this summer, including PlayStation tournaments and a few other things that it outlines in its blog post.
Tags:  PlayStation Plus, diablo iv, (nasdaq:sony)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment