Hell Yeah! PlayStation Plus Adds Diablo 4, Teases Perks To Celebrate 15 Years
Similar to Game Pass in some ways, PlayStation Plus is Sony's version of what Microsoft has brewing. Diablo IV is also a major title that first appeared on Game Pass, so the transition to the PlayStation Plus service is only natural. Other games such as Forza Horizon 5, once an Xbox exclusive, have made their way to the PlayStation as purchasable titles, too. Microsoft is truly opening up its game library to more consoles, including the recently launched Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for VR players.
If you're not a fan of that gory action, King of Fighters XV is also now available. This is another old-school franchise that's been around since 1994, with a good selection of characters and fighting mechanics.
Lastly, the climbing game with a puzzle twist by the name of Jusant, is also headed to PlayStation Plus. This is a game you can relax with and get lost in, as opposed to the first two more action-packed titles.
Sony has clearly won the hardware battle the last two generations, with its potent PlayStation 5 and Pro models outpacing their Xbox Series X|S rivals. Microsoft seems fine with that idea, and is instead more focused on its software library and integration with a variety of platforms.
Sony and Nintendo are still on a more traditional console path we've become accustomed to. This includes console only exclusives and less sharing of their respective ecosystems. Sony has branched out more than Nintendo, especially with many PC ports of its popular titles.
PlayStation Plus also has game trials, such as Monster Hunter Wilds, along with discounts on PlayStation store titles. And as part of its 15-year anniversary, Sony teased that gamers can expect "a number of celebratory activities" that are planned this summer, including PlayStation tournaments and a few other things that it outlines in its blog post.