HDMI 2.2 Is Likely To Be Unveiled At CES With A Big Bandwidth Boost
If the report is accurate, HDMI 2.2 will offer support for resolutions as high as 10240x4320—sometimes referred to as 10K—at an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. This achievement would require not only HDMI 2.1a's existing support for 48 Gbps transfer rates, but also new compression technology—VESA's Display Stream Compression (DSC), to be specific. DSC is a "visually lossless" compression technology that originates with HDMI competitor DisplayPort.
It's also unclear whether the new cables or connectors will introduce additional requirements for devices or displays. Enthusiasts may recall the confusion caused by the rollout of HDMI 2.1, where certain advertised features, like Fixed-Rate Link signaling and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, were not universally supported even on "HDMI 2.1" devices due to the HDMI LA marking them as 'optional' in the specification. If HDMI 2.2 does introduce new requirements, it'll be critical for manufacturers to clearly communicate those details to avoid a similar headache.
As exciting as the potential for HDMI 2.2 is, we'll wait to hear about it from an official source; while the story is plausible, there's no primary source from the HDMI LA. It's possible DDAY.it has obtained early information, but until CES officially kicks off, take these details with a grain of salt. If the announcement does materialize, HDMI 2.2 could set the stage for new breakthroughs in gaming, home theater, and professional AV. For now, though, we'll have to wait until January 6th to see if this rumored standard becomes reality—and whether it lives up to its ambitious specifications.