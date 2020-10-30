Here's How To Conjure AR Ghosts With Google Search And Jack-o-Lantern Suns With NASA





Halloween is now upon us as the spooky season comes to an end. To get into the spirit before October 31st, you will not need an Ouija board, just an AR capable device to summon ghosts and skeletons wherever you please. NASA has also joined the festivities by releasing a new sun image that looks suspiciously like a jack-o-lantern.





Besides the new spooky Google features, NASA has also joined in on the fun. People say do not stare at the sun, but NASA did just that and captured some interesting photos. One of which ended up looking like a jack-o-lantern’s face, which you can see above. NASA reports that “The active regions appear brighter because those are areas that emit more light and energy.” The photo was made using a blend of light wavelengths and colorized in the typical gold and yellow, making it look particularly Halloween-like. This is a pretty impressive coincidence, and it is just interesting to see a photo of the sun like this.