Key Handbrake Update Adds AV1 Support And A Bunch Of Upgrades For Video Creators

At least, it will once it gains more software support. None of the streaming video websites can ingest AV1 video for live streams, and only YouTube supports it in any form at all (video uploads). Likewise, trying to encode AV1 video meant resorting to cryptic and/or clumsy utilities, often working from the command line and generally only with CPU-based encoding support.









Of course, the update did a lot more than that. There's improved support for both NVIDIA and AMD hardware encoders when using the h.265/HEVC codec, and you can do 10-bit video encoding in VP9 format now, too. There's support for 4:4:4 video encoding to retain the maximum quality, and the update also added the ability to use multiple QuickSync Video engines simultaneously, a feature that Intel calls "Deep Link Hyper Encode."



