Halo: MCC Season 6 Brings Mouse And Keyboard Support To Xbox Along With New Game Mode





For long-time fans of the Halo franchise, we have some excellent news for those that own Halo: The Master Chief Collection (MCC). For those not in the know, The MCC includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4.

The April 2021 update for The MCC (version 1.2241.0.0) just dropped, and it brings a wealth of changes for gamers on both Windows and Xbox platforms. However, one of the most significant changes comes for Xbox consoles, which now get full mouse and keyboard support. 343 Industries now allows you to bind controls across multiple inputs. There is also support for field-of-view (FOV) and crosshair positioning for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

In addition to the control scheme updates, this also marks the start of Season 6: Raven. The latest season includes an additional 100 tiers of customizations that players can unlock, new Fireteam Raven armors, and new back accessory customizations for Halo 3. Another big addition is a new map for Halo 3 called Waterfall. This map originally appeared in Halo Online but has finally made its way to Halo 3 custom games.

If that wasn't enough, 343 Industries has added a new game variant called Escalation Slayer. It's a pretty interesting concept, with the devs explaining, "Players progress through a series of weapons by earning kills with each one. When a player gets a kill with the final weapon, they win the round. You can also downgrade opponents to the previous weapon tier by assassinating them or sticking them with a Plasma Grenade."

Escalation Slayer is limited to Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 4, and Halo: Reach. Finally, The Exchange is an in-game store that allows you to obtain items from previous seasons and LTMs.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 6 is available today as a free update on Xbox consoles, via Steam, or from the Microsoft Store.