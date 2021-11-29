Halo Infinite Console Players Ask To Disable Cross-Play As Cheating Runs Rampant On PC





Pop quiz: you're launching an online game, and you want to grow your player-base as fast as possible. What's the easiest way to do that? If you answered, "give my game away for free," congratulations, you win the grand prize. Unfortunately, it comes along with a free side of unscrupulous jerks

That would be annoying enough if it were only affecting the PC version, but players who choose to play on console to get away from exactly this problem are also suffering the effects of Microsoft's lax account security, thanks to the game's cross-platform play. Halo Infinite players can select whether they want to be matched with keyboard and mouse users or only other controller-wielding warriors, but there's nothing stopping PC gamers from cheating while using a gamepad. Besides, that option is only available in certain game modes anyway.





Xbox players are asking for the option to be separated from PC gamers, but unfortunately, there's no way for Xbox players to avoid the scourge of PC cheaters for now. Ultimately the better solution for everyone would simply be to leave cross-play enabled and kick out the cheaters. Through a combination of anti-cheat software and better account security, it's quite possible to have a 99% cheat-free experience in online games. Hopefully Microsoft gets this figured out sooner rather than later, because Halo Infinite is a ton of fun when everyone plays fair.





Thanks to PC Gamer for the tip.

