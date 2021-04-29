Microsoft Confirms Halo Infinite Cross-Play, Cross-Progression For Xbox And PC
Though Halo Infinite may have been delayed, information about the game is slowly trickling out, and it seems the wait may be worth the reward. Back in February, we got to see some gorgeous screenshots from the game, which were rather impressive. Now, Microsoft is giving us another exciting breadcrumb of information with a recent blog post outlining cross-play, progress syncing, and free multiplayer in Halo Infinite.
Today, Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios looked at the company’s “Gaming Journey in 2021 and Beyond.” This included some information for developers, such as game revenue changes, and some interesting information for gamers. Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios, announced that Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression upon release later this year. This means for gamers on PC, you can play with friends on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S or switch to a console and have your progress follow you.
Furthermore, the Halo Infinite and Xbox teams have been working closely with the PC community to ensure a solid gaming experience. This work has ultimately resulted in “support for ultrawide and super ultrawide screens, triple keybinds, a wide variety of advanced graphics options and more.” If you do not happen to have a PC to handle these features or one of the newer consoles, do not worry as Microsoft will be using the cloud to make console gaming possible on “a wide range of computers, from lower-spec, entry-level machines to older devices.”
All told, it is an exciting time to be a PC gamer and a fan of the upcoming Halo Infinite game; and though it may have taken a while to get this far, the end result should certainly be worth it. While we wait on Halo Infinite and these new features, let us know what you think of today's announcements in the comments below.