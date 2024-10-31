Spooktacular Halloween Gaming Deals: Atari VCS Is 50% Off, Legion Go Is $201 Off





Today is Halloween, and that means kids, teens, and sometimes adults will be lurking the streets dressed up in costumes and going door-to-door trying to score a bag or bucket full of candy. There are other treats to be had, though, and namely some delicious discounts on gaming hardware. Whether you're in retro gaming or prefer newer titles, today's discounted treats have you covered.













Atari VCS All-In Bundle for $199.99 at Amazon. The version that's on sale dons a walnut finish on the front that pays homage to the wood grain motif on some of the original Atari 2600 consoles from way back in the day. There's also an onyx version with a black front panel, though it's not in stock on Amazon (you can find it on Atari's website though). Starting with the former, you can bag yourself an





The bundle includes the console itself, a classic joystick that's been reinvented for the modern era (it's wireless!), a more traditional controller shaped like an Xbox controller, and access to the Atari VCS Vault with over 100 classic arcade and console games, including Asteroids and Asteroids Deluxe, Centipede, Pong, several Sword Quest titles, Yars' Revenge, and many more.





As you might imagine, there's not a copious amount of power underneath the hood, as it's simply not needed to play games that are several decades old. The Atari VCS is build around a custom AMD Ryzen APU with a 2C/4T CPU clocked at 2.6GHz to 3.5GHz, and Vega 3 graphics. It also features 32GB of built-in storage, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, an HDMI 2.0 port, and various other odds an ends.













Lenovo Legion Go is on sale for $499 at Amazon (save $200.99). This is a great handheld for Windows gaming, as we noted in our Legion Go review, and even better now that it's deeply discounted ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales barrage that is right around the corner. If you're not much into Atari-era games and have been wanting a modern handheld, heads up that the





This slick handheld sports an 8.8-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium support. it's powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip based on Zen 4, and serves up 16GB of LPDDR5-7200 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive (SSD).





MSI Claw with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 7-inch display (120Hz), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The Claw is also on sale, albeit for $607 at Amazon (save $142). The discounted pricing undercuts the




