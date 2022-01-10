Half-Life Ray-Traced Mod Looks Fantastic In This Teaser Video





Do you have a GeForce graphics card from the 10-series or later, or alternatively an RDNA-based Radeon? If the answer is "yes," have you tried Quake II RTX ? If not, why not? You don't have to own the game, nor do you need a GeForce RTX graphics card to play it, although both admittedly make the experience a lot nicer. Quake II RTX discards the original raster-graphics-based Quake II renderer entirely in favor of a technologically-simpler but much more computationally-intensive path-racing renderer, and the results are fabulous.





Sultim has previously worked on a ray-tracing mod for Serious Sam: The First Encounter, as well as a library to help convert OpenGL 1 applications—originally reliant on fixed-function graphics hardware like the old 3dfx Voodoo chips—to a ray-traced presentation using modern hardware with Vulkan RT acceleration. Currently, that means GeForce RTX cards and Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.





Original Half-Life on the left, RT on the right. (click for big)







(click for big)

