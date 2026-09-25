Hackers Weaponize Public iCloud Calendars To Deploy MacSync Malware

There's a new, more creative MacSync attack that leverages iCloud for package delivery - Image: Apple

Originally appearing as a simple script-based information stealer derived from the AMOS family, MacSync has evolved into a complex, modular threat delivered through a Malware-as-a-Service model. Distributed via things like fake crypto wallets (like Toria), cracked developer software, and deceptive ClickFix prompts, this infection chain replaces old AppleScript droppers with compiled Swift and Objective-C binary loaders designed to bypass traditional detection mechanisms.





The new MacSync infection process - Image: Kaspersky



Once inside, MacSync deploys two distinct modules: an information stealer and a persistent backdoor. The infostealer prompts users with fake password dialogues to grab administrator credentials, subsequently sweeping web browsers for history, cookies, and saved passwords. It targets browser-based cryptocurrency wallet extensions, desktop wallet apps, Telegram sessions, login credentials, and System Keychain files, alongside sensitive developer configurations for SSH, AWS, Kubernetes, Git, and command-line shell history.





Password prompts generated by malware - Image: Kaspersky

