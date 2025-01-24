CATEGORIES
Square Enix Mulls Ban And Legal Action For Controversial Final Fantasy 14 Mod

by Alan VelascoFriday, January 24, 2025, 02:28 PM EDT

Square Enix finds itself dealing with a problematic mod for its popular MMO, Final Fantasy XIV, just days after another developer made waves by announcing it was foregoing a PC port to avoid the modding scene entirely. The mod has created significant anxiety within the game’s community, as players are worried that there’s a possibility of their private information being revealed.

The mod in question, PlayScope, allows users to scrape data on fellow players. Revealing details regarding account information, such as playtime statistics, characters that have been created by a player, and players’ in-game movements. PCGamesN has reported on this mod in the past, and how it can be used to harass players. For example, there is a Discord channel where information is shared, and users discuss violent and dangerous actions they would like to see visited on other players.



The situation forced the game’s director, Naoki Yoshida, to address the mod in the community forum. Yoshida acknowledges his team is aware of certain data collection tools, and that the team is looking into requesting the creator delete the tool or potentially using legal action to have it shut down. More importantly, Yoshida assured the community that their private information is safe because it can’t be accessed by tools such as PlayScope. Additionally, he requested that players abstain from using mods to begin with, as they are against the game’s user agreement.

It's unfortunate that malicious actors are ruining the gaming experience so thoroughly for fellow players with the use of mods like this. Thankfully, Square Enix is taking the situation seriously and is moving in to address the problem. Hopefully, Yoshida’s statement will put its player base at ease and enable them to enjoy the game again.
