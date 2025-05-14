CATEGORIES
home News

This Controversial GTA VI Screenshot Detail Has Fans Freaking Out

by Alan VelascoWednesday, May 14, 2025, 02:28 PM EDT
kid in gta vi hero
The excitement for Grand Theft Auto VI is back in full swing after having taken a ding following the announcement that the game won’t be released until May of 2026. It’s all thanks for the game’s second trailer and fresh batch of screenshots, which has fans poring through each and every detail. The latest finding has gamers in a bit of an uproar as it’s something not seen in any other game in the series.

In a post on X, the @TheGTAVerse account highlighted a screenshot from the Grassrivers area of GTA VI that has racked up several hundred comments along with over a million views. Zooming in on the screenshot, there appears to be a group of people sitting at a table and one of those people seems to be a child when compared to everyone around them. Although, not everyone is convinced this is actually a child in the screenshot.

kid in gta vi body
Image by @TheGTAVerse

Additionally, it’s important to note that this is just one of many screenshots released by Rockstar to give fans a sense of the game world. With the development team still hard at work on completing the game there will likely be many changes made to the final product. Meaning this specific scene might not be available for players to see once it does finally come out.

Not only can things change during game development, having a kid in the rather violent world of GTA would certainly bring unwanted scrutiny. Rockstar has never shied away from controversy in the past, but things can get ratcheted up several notches once a child or a depiction of a child is involved. The last thing publisher Take-Two wants is for the rollout of its money printing machine to be hampered by something that’s easily avoidable.

Ultimately, time will tell if this analysis is correct and if a kid makes an appearance somewhere in GTA VI.
Tags:  Grand-Theft-Auto, Rockstar-Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), taketwo-interactive, grand-theft-auto-6, grand-theft-auto-vi
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment