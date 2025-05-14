This Controversial GTA VI Screenshot Detail Has Fans Freaking Out
In a post on X, the @TheGTAVerse account highlighted a screenshot from the Grassrivers area of GTA VI that has racked up several hundred comments along with over a million views. Zooming in on the screenshot, there appears to be a group of people sitting at a table and one of those people seems to be a child when compared to everyone around them. Although, not everyone is convinced this is actually a child in the screenshot.
Additionally, it’s important to note that this is just one of many screenshots released by Rockstar to give fans a sense of the game world. With the development team still hard at work on completing the game there will likely be many changes made to the final product. Meaning this specific scene might not be available for players to see once it does finally come out.
Not only can things change during game development, having a kid in the rather violent world of GTA would certainly bring unwanted scrutiny. Rockstar has never shied away from controversy in the past, but things can get ratcheted up several notches once a child or a depiction of a child is involved. The last thing publisher Take-Two wants is for the rollout of its money printing machine to be hampered by something that’s easily avoidable.
Ultimately, time will tell if this analysis is correct and if a kid makes an appearance somewhere in GTA VI.